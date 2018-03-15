EXCLUSIVE

Cold As Ice! Nancy Kerrigan’s Mom Slams ‘Disgusting’ Tonya Harding Movie

Brenda Kerrigan says daughter’s nemesis 'committed a crime!’

By
Posted on
Cold As Ice! Nancy Kerrigan’s Mom Slams ‘Disgusting’ Tonya Harding Movie thumbnail
Backgrid/Getty

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Nancy Kerrigan’s enraged mother has iced Tinseltown’s treatment of her daughter’s Olympic nemesis, figure skater Tonya Harding — blasting it as “disgusting!”

In an exclusive interview, Brenda Kerrigan said the biopic, I, Tonya, isn’t “funny” — and slammed the film’s subject as a liar and a lawbreaker.

“I think it’s quite disgusting that they put Tonya up like she’s some sort of hero when, in my opinion, she committed a crime!” said Brenda.

PHOTOS: Margot Robbie Transforms Into Skater Tonya Harding For Juicy New Biopic

“And after 24 years, she has all of a sudden decided, ‘Ohhh, I think I remember they talked about taking someone out.’ Maybe in 24 more years she’ll tell the whole truth! I think she should have admitted it a long time ago.”

Aussie actress Margot Robbie earned an Oscar nod as the hardscrabble skater, and Allison Janney won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress as Harding’s chain-smoking mom.

But for Brenda, the real-life events portrayed in the film — including thuggish hit man Shane Stant’s vicious kneecapping of Nancy — are still a sore spot.

“I can’t really tell you how I felt about it, because it was an extremely upsetting time,” Brenda, 78, said from her Boston home. “I don’t want to go there because I will start crying. In my opinion, it was all about greed.”

“My daughter would probably be mad at me for saying all this, but it’s how I feel!” she added.

PHOTOS: Surfing Margot Robbie Exposes Her Nipples In Sheer Bathing Suit
Four people went to jail for the vicious January 1994 beatdown — Harding’s goonish ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly; her bodyguard, Shawn Eckardt; getaway driver Derrick Smith and Stant.

Harding pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution of the attackers, and was slapped with three years probation, community service and a $100,000 fine.

She denied having foreknowledge of the attack, but later confessed she suspected Gillooly was hatching a plot.

Brenda added: “I heard they made the movie funny, but I don’t think it’s funny. There’s no reason for me to see it. It’s all stuff that I know.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments