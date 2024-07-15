REVEALED: Secret Service Team for Trump was ‘Mostly Temporary Replacements’

Trump praised the security detail In his first official interview following the assassination attempt, saying: “They took him out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job.”

Yet lawmakers have begun to probe the agency over the failures that allowed Crooks to fire off at least seven rounds before he was stopped.

As more details come to light, questions have also been raised about why Trump was not evacuated from the stage sooner, and why security measures did not cover all nearby rooftops. The agents positioned on a barn close by were unable to spot the gunman due to a sloped roof obscuring their view.