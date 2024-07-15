YOU’RE HIRED! Donald Trump Picks Controversial ‛Hillbilly Elegy’ Author J.D. Vance as His Running Mate

Trump wrote via Truth Social: "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, Hillbilly Elegy, became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."