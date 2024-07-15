Your tip
YOU’RE HIRED! Donald Trump Picks Controversial ‛Hillbilly Elegy’ Author J.D. Vance as His Running Mate

donald trump picks jd vance running mate electionpp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Donald Trump, 78, has officially announced his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, July 15, the former POTUS confirmed Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, 39, was his pick for vice president after passing on rumored candidates such as Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum and even ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

donald trump picks jd vance running mate election
Source: mega

Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance is his running mate.

Trump wrote via Truth Social: "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, Hillbilly Elegy, became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."

donald trump picks jd vance running mate election
Source: mega

J.D. Vance wrote 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

"J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vance has been criticized for his authoritarian views in the past. During a February interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, the politician argued there were situation the POTUS had the right to "defy" a Supreme Court ruling.

donald trump picks jd vance running mate election
Source: mega

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos cut off J.D. Vance's mic in a recent interview.

Vance claimed: "The Constitution says that the Supreme Court can make rulings, but if the Supreme Court — and look, I hope that they would not do this — but if the Supreme Court said that the president can't fire a general, that would be an illegitimate ruling, and the president has to have Article 2 prerogative under the Constitution to actually run the military as he sees fit."

"This is just basic constitutional legitimacy. You're talking about a hypothetical where the Supreme Court tries to run the military. I don't think that's going to happen, George, but of course, if it did, the president would have to respond to it. There are multiple examples in history of the president of the United States doing just that."

donald trump picks jd vance running mate election
Source: mega

J.D. Vance once argued the president could defy a Supreme Court ruling.

Shocked by his response, Stephanopoulos immediately interrupted and the 39-year-old's mic was cut off.

The political commentator replied: "You made it very clear, the president can defy the Supreme Court. Thanks for your time this morning."

Source: OK!
