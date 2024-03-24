Donald Trump Jr. Wants a 'Fighter' for His Dad's 2024 Running Mate, Lobbying for J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson
Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. is lobbying his father, Donald Trump, to select a tough candidate as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 general election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“What I want in that role is I want a fighter,” Don Jr. told reporters. “I understand what they are going to throw at us."
“In 2016, you needed someone to balance out [the ticket] — that’s where Mike Pence made sense, sort of the yin and yang, but [given] the vicious nature of the swamp and the insanity we see on a daily basis, you need someone who can take those hits,” said the 46-year-old New York businessman.
According to the New York Post, the former first son said he’s been talking with his father, pushing people like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the position.
Don Sr.'s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both served in senior White House positions during his original term in office. Don Jr. said he and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has also stumped for the ex-president on the campaign trail, do not plan on becoming the next “Javanka” in the White House —but he clarified he'll “never rule anything out.”
If his father wins the upcoming general election, the former first son said he'll take a “very active” role in the 2024 transition team, while Guilfoyle would fundraise for the cabinet.
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims Dad Eyeing Tucker Carlson as Possible 2024 Running Mate: 'I Would Love to See That Happen'
- Donald Trump Jr. Compares Hilary Clinton to a 'Reptile' Following Her Comments About 'Deprogramming' Trump Supporters
- 'Extra Behind-The-Scenes Tension': Donald Trump 'Begging' Ivanka & Jared To Join Him At Mar-a-Lago For 2024 Presidential Bid Announcement
“Mostly just to make sure we stop some of the D.C. swamp rats and the swamp creatures from getting in there and doing their thing,” Don Jr. told outlets.
“There are so many great people to choose from now with the first four years of the administration you have a good understanding of who would be great and loyal and implement the America First policies,” he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The former president recently threatened Joe Biden, warning him that indicting him is a "two-way street."
“[Biden] opened up a Pandora’s box that will never let our country be the same. I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but what you have done is a terrible thing,” Trump warned at the New York Young Republicans gala in December.