Donald Trump Jr. Wants a 'Fighter' for His Dad's 2024 Running Mate, Lobbying for J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson

According to the New York Post, the former first son said he’s been talking with his father, pushing people like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the position.

Don Sr.'s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both served in senior White House positions during his original term in office. Don Jr. said he and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has also stumped for the ex-president on the campaign trail, do not plan on becoming the next “Javanka” in the White House —but he clarified he'll “never rule anything out.”

If his father wins the upcoming general election, the former first son said he'll take a “very active” role in the 2024 transition team, while Guilfoyle would fundraise for the cabinet.