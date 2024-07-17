TRUMP SURGERY BILL: How Bandage-Wearing Don Is Facing $10K Plastic Surgery Op to Fix Ear Blasted in Botched Assassination
Donald Trump may have to cough up some serious cash if he wants to fix the ear that was blown off by an assassin’s bullet.
After the shocking attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, the former president wrote on Truth Social: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”
Since the attack, Trump has kept his right ear covered up by a bandage. And if he wants it back to normal, RadarOnline.com can reveal, he’ll need to pay up to $10,000 for a complex reconstructive surgery.
Dr. Dennis Dass, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California who has repaired hundreds of ears mangled by cancer treatment and piercings gone wrong, told the Daily Mail: “An ear reconstruction is typically a complex procedure depending on the size and location of the defect. But the upper third of the ear, that is actually one of the easier areas to reconstruct.”
Trump would likely need to undergo helical advancement flap surgery. During the procedure, which can take two hours to complete and is usually done under local anesthetic, surgeons remove any damaged area and scar tissue, make an incision along the inside rim of the ear to loosen the skin, ‘rotate’ neighboring healthy cartilage and skin over the wound to restore the shape, and stitch it up. The stitches are removed after about a week, and the ear is usually fully recovered within six week, leaving only a ‘small mark.’
Dass added: “I am hoping for his sake that it is a rather small injury and the reconstruction can be pretty simple. It is a very unfortunate situation that he has been in, and it was simply horrifying. I wish President Trump well, and hopefully we can get a beautiful cosmetic result for his ear.”
If the damage is more extensive, he could could need more invasive surgeries like a wedge closure surgery, in which a triangle is cut out of the ear before it is sutured together, or local skin flap surgery, where the skin around the ear is loosened and shifted to cover the damaged area.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump's camp has not revealed the extent of the damage or if he intends to undergo any cosmetic surgeries — but the presidential candidate, with his infamous combover and fake tan, is notoriously vain.
In 2020, longtime Fox News commentator Brit Hume said: “Think of what he goes through every day to prepare himself to be seen. He goes through this whole ritual with his hair where he sprays it into submission and he's got it all combed up in a certain way so that it covers his forehead. He's obviously very, very concerned about his appearance. A lot of people don't think he has very good taste but this is the way he wants to look, and he cares a lot about it and doesn't like to look any other way.”
Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard
‘SHOOTER IS DOWN:’ Person Who Shot at President Trump has Been 'Neutralized'; 'No Longer an Immediate Threat'
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Donald Trump Stands and Raises His Fist in Defiance After Multiple Shots Fired at Him in Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally
'Let Me Get My Shoes': Microphone Captures Donald Trump's Comments Immediately After Assassination Attempt at Rally
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
How Was Would-Be Assassin Missed? Man Tells How He Frantically Tried to Warn Police of Rifle-Carrying Sniper on Roof Before Trump Assassination Attempt
'We Cannot Be Like This’: President Joe Biden Calls for the Nation to 'Unite' After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
'We Screamed for 3 Minutes at Police and Secret Service': Eyewitness Describes Would-Be Trump Assassin Crawl Across the Roof, Claims Law Enforcement Missed Chance to Stop Shooting
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Claims He Was Shot in the 'Upper Part' of His Right Ear in Assassination Attempt
Blood-Stained Hero Tells of Assassination Aftermath After Madman Unloaded Rifle at Trump Rally
First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman
FIRST PHOTOS: Feds Raid Pennsylvania Home of Trump Would-Be Assassin — What We Know So Far About Sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks
New Video: Sniper on Rooftop Squeezes Off Up to 9 Shots at Trump — Before He's Eliminated With a Single Shot to Head
Explosive Devices Found in Car of Gunman Who Attempted to Assassinate Former President Donald Trump
Outrage: Why Was Building Unguarded Just 130 Yards From Trump — as New Eyewitness Reveals He Told Cops TWICE Sniper Was Moving From Roof to Roof
'Contrary to Everything We Stand for': President Joe Biden Condemns Attack on Trump and Calls for 'Unity'
DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE SHOOTING: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Here, I Should Be Dead!’
SHOOTER PROBE: FBI Hauls Away Van Belonging to Trump Gunman Thomas Crooks for Forensic Testing
REVEALED: Secret Service Team for Trump was ‘Mostly Temporary Replacements’
SECURITY SHAKE-UP: How Joe Biden and Trump’s Campaigns are Throwing Rings of Steel Round the Rivals
BLAME GAME: Republicans Say ‘Sleepy Joe’ Call To Put Trump in ‘Bullseye’ Sparked Assassination Attempt!
TARGET ON HIS BACK: Trump Math Geek Shooter’s Classmate Reveals Gun Nut Was Bullied ‘So Much’ Every Day at School
SHOOTER BAN: Bank Giant Pulls TV Ad Featuring Donald Trump’s Geeky, Gun-Nut Wannabe Assassin
BAND BUST-UP: Jack Black Kills ‘All Future Creative Plans’ With Tenacious D Bandmate After He Joked: ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’
WIDOW’S SCORN: Wife of Slain Fire Chief Killed at Trump Rally Refused Call From Joe Biden
NEW NIGHTMARE: Intelligence Report Suggests Iran Is Plotting to Kill Donald Trump After Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt
MOTIVE MYSTERY: School Insists Trump Shooter WASN’T BULLIED — ‛He Was Fine’
‘THEY’RE OUT TO KILL ME’: Trump’s F-Bomb Tirade on Spy Agencies Who DIDN’T TELL HIM of Iranian Assassination Plot