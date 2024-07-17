TRUMP SURGERY BILL: How Bandage-Wearing Don Is Facing $10K Plastic Surgery Op to Fix Ear Blasted in Botched Assassination

Donald Trump may have to cough up some serious cash if he wants to fix the ear that was blown off by an assassin’s bullet.

After the shocking attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, the former president wrote on Truth Social: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

Since the attack, Trump has kept his right ear covered up by a bandage. And if he wants it back to normal, RadarOnline.com can reveal, he’ll need to pay up to $10,000 for a complex reconstructive surgery.