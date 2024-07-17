‘THEY’RE OUT TO KILL ME!’: Trump’s F-Bomb Tirade on Spy Agencies Who DIDN’T TELL HIM of Iranian Assassination Plot
After surviving one assassination attempt in Pennsylvania over the weekend, Donald Trump is furious that he was kept in the dark about another plot on his life.
A source inside the campaign exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Trump is flipping mad and behind-the-scenes, he isn’t sugar coating how he feels to his closest aides.
“He feels an obvious sense of relief after what happened in Butler, but when it emerged on Tuesday that intelligence agencies were tracking a potential Iranian assassination plot against him, he melted down and said in no uncertain terms: ‘They’re out to kill me.’”
Trump did not refer to whom he meant when saying “they’re” out to have him killed.
The campaign insider added: “If you know Donald Trump, you know it wasn’t as pleasant as ‘they’re out to kill me.’ It was laced with profanity, and rightly so. He dropped f-bomb after f-bomb.
“He can’t understand how he was told in the briefest possible terms that there were increased threats against him, but not specifics about the who — the Iranians — and the specifics — what the spy agencies uncovered.
“He has been left asking: How could I not be informed of specific threats against my life?
“Put yourself in his shoes: people are out to kill him, and the highest levels of America’s own intelligence community are talking to the media about it, and not him. Donald is furious.”
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday that U.S. government agencies received intelligence reports suggesting that Iran has been plotting the murder of the 78-year-old former president.
Trump's campaign was informed “in passing” by the Secret Service of a general rise in threats against the candidate, leading to enhanced security measures at the Butler rally, but The New York Times reports that it was not made aware of any specific danger from Iran.
Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said in a statement: “As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration. These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassim Suleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.”
Although the alleged Iranian plot does not appear to have any connection to the weekend's events, ramped up security measures at the Pennsylvania campaign rally did not stop 20-year-old madman Thomas Matthew Crooks, whose photo we were the first to reveal to the world, from opening fire from atop a nearby roof.
