‘THEY’RE OUT TO KILL ME!’: Trump’s F-Bomb Tirade on Spy Agencies Who DIDN’T TELL HIM of Iranian Assassination Plot

After surviving one assassination attempt in Pennsylvania over the weekend, Donald Trump is furious that he was kept in the dark about another plot on his life.

A source inside the campaign exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Trump is flipping mad and behind-the-scenes, he isn’t sugar coating how he feels to his closest aides.

“He feels an obvious sense of relief after what happened in Butler, but when it emerged on Tuesday that intelligence agencies were tracking a potential Iranian assassination plot against him, he melted down and said in no uncertain terms: ‘They’re out to kill me.’”

Trump did not refer to whom he meant when saying “they’re” out to have him killed.