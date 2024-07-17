SAD SEARCH: Matthew Perry Was Hunting for Friends on Sex Site Before Drugs Death – Messaging 21-Year-Old Models
Lonely Matthew Perry was desperately trying to befriend two young models on an X-rated content site days before his drugs death.
The troubled Friends actor, 54, was killed on October 28, 2023, by the “acute effects” of horse tranquilizer ketamine, and RadarOnline.com today reveals he spent his last days hunting for companionship on an adults-only website.
A source told us he spent his final days messaging two X-rated content creators aged 21 – asking them if they wanted to be “friends – and maybe more.”
Matthew reached out to the blonde and brunette after spotting them on a sleazy site we are not naming to avoid giving it publicity.
The platform bills itself as a rival to OnlyFans and hosts raunchy content by the likes of low-rent reality TV stars and influencers.
Matthew spotted the two models he wanted to befriend after signing up to their subscription-based profiles weeks before his death.
The raunchy content creators – who do not want to be named over fears of a backlash and being trolled online – told us through a friend how Matthew messaged them but was “never anything beyond a funny gentleman.”
They said they wanted to speak out amid fears their accounts on the site have been hacked.
The models say they want to make a public appeal to anyone or any media who get hold of Matthew’s messages not to release them as they are “two of his biggest fans” and he told them he wanted to keep their communications private.
The pal close to the two models said: “Matthew was clearly in a bad way and reached out to these two girls mainly for friendship.
“They do not want to be named or share his messages because they are such big fans of his, and of Friends.
“But they have seen some really odd activity on their profiles and some of their content was leaked on the web.
“They are really scared their exchanges with Matthew were part of the leak, and want to make clear they always intended to keep their exchanges with him private and any leak has nothing to do with them.
“He had a few conversations with them in the days before his death, and apart from a few flirty jokes he made, it was clear what he was really after was friendship.”
The source added the two girls were based in the Pacific Palisades area near Matthew’s £5million mansion where he was found lifeless in his backyard jacuzzi.
They said: “They both thought it was a fake account when Matthew’s face popped up as one of their subscribers as his face was obviously instantly recognizable to them.
“But after they started to chat with him, they realized it was him because of certain details he gave them about his life and where he lived and what he was doing, that matched exactly to his social media activity.
“He loved to play on the word ‘friends’ given his obvious fame playing Chandler on Friends, and the girls loved that as it was one of their favorite shows.
“He would say he was only online to find friends and friendship, and that he thought sites like the one they were on were a lot easier for him to try and find it as he was too famous to be on others.”
The source said Matthew referred to himself as ‘Mattman’ – a reference to his love of Batman, which he also used in his last Instagram post.
They added: “Matthew told them he had been kicked off a few dating sites he had signed up to because they thought he was a fake.
“He told one of the girls he loved her hair and look and that she reminded him of Rachel from Friends.
“He paid similar compliments to the other girl who lived near him, and said he’d love for them to meet.
“There was nothing sleazy about his messages and he said to one of the models he hated hearing about guys sending out d**k pics to girls they had never met.
“He also said if the age gap was an issue, he wasn’t necessarily looking for anything but friendship.
“The furthest he got with ‘dirty talk’ was telling one of the girls he may be looking for ‘friendship and a bit more’ if they got on.
“He came across as a real gentleman, who was just really lonely.”
We know the identity of the two girls contacted by Matthew, but will not be naming them or reprinting his messages to them or his profile at their request.
Neither of them met the actor, as he died shortly after he started talking with them online.
Our insider added: “Matthew never once mentioned partying or drugs to them, and one of the girls was days away from meeting him for a date.
“They’re both really sad he is gone, and if their accounts hadn’t been hacked they say they would never have wanted their conversations with Matt mentioned.
“They want everyone to know that if something does come out, he wasn’t doing anything sleazy on the site and just saw it as somewhere under the radar where he could find friends.”
Despite his “gentlemanly” behavior towards the two content creators, fans of Matthew’s were left shocked in 2021 when his dating profile on celebrity app Raya was revealed.
He claimed on the site he was 48 – and not 51 – which was his age when using it.
His profile listed his occupation as “actor,” with Rhianna’s song Consideration included in his mixtape.
In his bio, Matthew said: “Six feet tall. Looking for miss right or to have some fun along the way. Prefer the natural look.”
His profile was revealed as he was called out for sending “creepy” messages to a 19-year-old he matched with on the celebrity dating app.
He was linked with Kate Haralson, now 22, who shared a snippet of their FaceTime date on TikTok.
Kate said she met Matthew on membership-based, social network app Raya when she was a teenager in 2020.
She alleges the actor requested they moved their conversations to FaceTime almost immediately after they began talking.
In November 2021, Matthew announced he was engaged to the then-29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz – the same year they split.
Cop sources say their probe into Matthew’s ketamine death is “nearing its conclusion” and they believe “multiple people” should be charged.
Insiders have also said the investigation could “break open” a Hollywood-wide postal drugs ring that will show how users are sharing prescriptions.