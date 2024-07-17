SAD SEARCH: Matthew Perry Was Hunting for Friends on Sex Site Before Drugs Death – Messaging 21-Year-Old Models

The raunchy content creators – who do not want to be named over fears of a backlash and being trolled online – told us through a friend how Matthew messaged them but was “never anything beyond a funny gentleman.”

They said they wanted to speak out amid fears their accounts on the site have been hacked.

The models say they want to make a public appeal to anyone or any media who get hold of Matthew’s messages not to release them as they are “two of his biggest fans” and he told them he wanted to keep their communications private.

The pal close to the two models said: “Matthew was clearly in a bad way and reached out to these two girls mainly for friendship.

“They do not want to be named or share his messages because they are such big fans of his, and of Friends.