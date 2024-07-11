Matthew Perry Drug Probe Casts Dark Cloud Over 'Friends' 30th Anniversary: 'The Idea of Celebrating This Without Him is Beyond Painful'
Matthew Perry's grieving Friends costars are determined to keep his legacy alive when celebrating the classic show's 30th anniversary this year, but the current criminal probe into his death has cast a dark shroud over their plans, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The surviving cast members — Jennifer Aniston, 55, Lisa Kudrow, 60, Courteney Cox, 60, David Schwimmer, 57, and Matt LeBlanc, 56 — are struggling to figure out how to mark the hit show's anniversary without the sordid details of Matthew's last days and death overshadowing the celebration, an insider revealed.
As we previously reported, the TV funnyman was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28 last year, due to the powerful anesthetic ketamine, called Special K by druggies.
Now, law enforcement officials are on a mission to find out where he got the death dose and are reportedly questioning "key" figures in Hollywood who are known drug abusers.
"This investigation has everyone talking about Matthew again," spilled a source.
"It's been tough for everyone who loved him. The idea of celebrating this anniversary without him is beyond painful, especially because there will inevitably be questions about his death with this whole new investigation to find his drug connection."
Friends originally ran for 10 seasons on NBC from September 1994 to May 2004, becoming one of the most iconic shows of that era. "Matthew was so proud and really hyped up about doing something big for the anniversary," said the insider.
"He had so many ideas for it, so to now go ahead without him is almost too painful for words."
In 2021, the cast gathered for a long-awaited reunion, and according to our mole, buzzed about getting the gang back for a TV special. But the plans were scuttled when Matthew died at age 54, following a 20-year battle with alcohol and opioid addiction.
"His death is still a huge wound for them all, and it's nowhere near healed," said an insider.
"They aren't going to do another roundtable reunion event, not without Matthew there, but they still feel it's important to mark the anniversary somehow," said the source.
"Of course, they're very aware of the investigation and wanting answers about what really happened. They're in talks to figure out something that feels right."
"But they're steadfast in the view that they need to stick together and focus on the positive aspects of Matthew's life as well as keeping the franchise going for many generations to come."