As we previously reported, the TV funnyman was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28 last year, due to the powerful anesthetic ketamine, called Special K by druggies.

Now, law enforcement officials are on a mission to find out where he got the death dose and are reportedly questioning "key" figures in Hollywood who are known drug abusers.

"This investigation has everyone talking about Matthew again," spilled a source.

"It's been tough for everyone who loved him. The idea of celebrating this anniversary without him is beyond painful, especially because there will inevitably be questions about his death with this whole new investigation to find his drug connection."