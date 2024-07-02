Matthew Perry's Net Worth Revealed: 'Friends' Star Had $1.5M When He Died — Plus $120M Trust Fund With Ex Rachel Dunn as Beneficiary
Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry’s net worth stood at nearly $500k more than previously believed when he passed away from a devastating drug overdose last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come more than eight months after Perry passed away at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023 at just 54 years old, it was revealed that he had a personal net worth of $1,596,914.47.
While earlier court documents listed the value of Perry’s personal property at a little over $1 million, an inventory and appraisal document submitted last month found that the Friends star’s personal property was actually worth roughly $500k more than initially thought.
Meanwhile, the new financial filings submitted last month also confirmed the existence of a $120 million trust that Perry created years before his sudden passing in October 2023.
The trust, which was named the Alvy Singer Living Trust after a character in Woody Allen's 1977 film Annie Hall, listed Perry’s family members and ex-girlfriend as beneficiaries.
The actor’s father John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, and half-sister Caitlin Morrison were all listed as beneficiaries alongside Rachel Dunn. Perry and Dunn dated for two years from 2003 to 2005.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry’s personal net worth was initially believed to have only been valued at approximately $1 million when he passed away in October 2023.
The beloved Friends star’s will, which this outlet obtained in March, was dated October 26, 2009.
According to the October 2009 will, Perry left Mike Myers' ex-wife Robin Ruzan and another woman named Lisa Ferguson as co-executors.
Aside from Perry’s $1.5 million personal net worth and the $120 million left in the Alvy Singer Living Trust, it was also reported that the actor received upwards of $20 million per year in residuals from his ten-season run on Friends.
One trust and estate insider indicated that Perry’s parents would likely take on the Friends star’s $20 million per year acting royalties, as well as other additional parts of his estate – including the proceeds from his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
The revelation this week that Perry’s personal net worth was $1.5 million at the time of his death came as authorities continue to investigate his October 2023 overdose death.
It was recently revealed that investigators questioned Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller in connection to Perry’s ketamine overdose death – although it was not immediately clear what role, if any, she played in the matter.
Other sources indicated that the investigation into Perry’s death was “nearing its conclusion” and that “multiple people” could be charged.
Perry was pronounced dead on October 28, 2023 after he was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.
Although Perry’s initial cause of death was thought to be from drowning, an autopsy later found that Perry succumbed to the acute effects of the ketamine.