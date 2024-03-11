READ THE WILL: Matthew Perry Lists Mike Myers' Ex-Wife as Co-Executor of $1 Million Trust Named After Woody Allen
Matthew Perry had just over a million dollars in a trust he created before he died, and he left Mike Myers' ex-wife in charge of making decisions on how the money is divvied up. RadarOnline.com has obtained Perry's will dated October 26, 2009, in which the Friends star listed Robin Ruzan, the former spouse of the Austin Powers actor, and another woman named Lisa Ferguson as co-executors.
Ruzan was married to Myers from 1993 to 2006, and she will work with Ferguson to manage the late actor's personal property as outlined in the $1 million will.
It's worth mentioning that the amount indicated was what Perry had in additional assets, which were not included in his private trust. This is not a reflection of his net worth. Perry's estimated net worth was nearly $120 million when he died unexpectedly last year. $20 million was said to be coming in yearly in residuals from Friends, reported Newsweek.
The actor playfully named the will after a famous Woody Allen film. RadarOnline.com can reveal Perry called it the Alvy Singer Living Trust after Allen's 1977 film Annie Hall.
As this outlet reported, Perry passed away in October 2023 after drowning in his hot tub at home.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner told RadarOnline.com that "acute effects of Ketamine" contributed to Perry's passing.
We were also told that "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" also caused the star's death, per the autopsy report.
We can reveal that the medical examiner determined his death was an accident.
Sadly, Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his residence nearly five months ago. The actor was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 54 years old.
This outlet later learned that Perry was in "good spirits" before his death, with his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston revealing she was texting with him the day of his passing.
Perry's Friends cast released a statement after his death. They later reunited to pay their respects at his funeral.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow said in their joint statement.
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," their statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."