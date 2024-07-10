Out of Touch: King Charles Charging Nearly $100 to See Room Behind Buckingham Palace Balcony

Buckingham Palace has officially opened its east wing – the room behind the famous Palace balcony – to the public for the first time, but the price for entry shows that King Charles may be out of touch with the common people, RadarOnline.com can report.

The King had promised a monarchy that reflected the U.K.’s cost of living crisis, but at a cost of almost $100 ( £75), to catch a glimpse into the royal residence, the price highlights just how far removed the head of state is from people’s daily struggles.

In his first Christmas broadcast to the nation as King in 2022, he highlighted the cost of living crisis and the “great anxiety and hardship” of many struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm.”