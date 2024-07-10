Out of Touch: King Charles Charging Nearly $100 to See Room Behind Buckingham Palace Balcony
Buckingham Palace has officially opened its east wing – the room behind the famous Palace balcony – to the public for the first time, but the price for entry shows that King Charles may be out of touch with the common people, RadarOnline.com can report.
The King had promised a monarchy that reflected the U.K.’s cost of living crisis, but at a cost of almost $100 ( £75), to catch a glimpse into the royal residence, the price highlights just how far removed the head of state is from people’s daily struggles.
In his first Christmas broadcast to the nation as King in 2022, he highlighted the cost of living crisis and the “great anxiety and hardship” of many struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm.”
Eighteen months later, he appears to have forgotten those words. He was also criticized over the multi-million-dollar cost of his May 2023 coronation.
Then, of course, there’s the cost of the East Wing renovations that have been going on for the past five years.
The renovations were part of a 10-year almost $475 million (£369 million) initiative called the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme.
Tickets went on sale on Monday and sold out quickly.
Not only are they expensive, but they’re also limited: only 20 people at a time can take the tour and have to purchase them with standard ticket to the palace’s State Rooms.
Those with the means and the luck to snag a ticket, will be rewarded with a glimpse into the east wing and behind that famous balcony, which has remained off-limits to the public since it was built 175 years ago.
The balcony, was the brainchild of Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, who felt it would allow the monarchy to “connect with the people” Caroline de Guitaut, a surveyor of the King’s works of art told the Guardian.
However, visitors will not be allowed on the balcony.
They will, however, be able to witness the Centre Room behind the balcony and shielded by the palace’s infamous net curtains.
According to the outlet, the room has a newly restored chandelier shaped like a lotus flower.
Also accessible on the tour will by the Yellow Drawing Room, where Queen Elizabeth II had her portraits drawn and where royal audiences are held; the Royal Pavilion, which is home to around 1 million works of art; and the 240-ft Principal Corridor filled with royal paintings.
While the public now has the opportunity to tour the East Wing, the monarchy still has the upper hand where it counts.
According to the Daily Mail, there are no restrooms available for visitors on the tour route.
They must wait until the tour is over, where they can then use to restrooms in the Palace gardens, or head to the nearest public bathroom at Victoria train station.