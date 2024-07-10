Donald Sutherland — who died at the age of 88 after a glittering Hollywood career — spent his final moments of his life at inpatient hospice at the University of Miami Hospital, his just-released death certificate has revealed.

The legendary star, famous for his role as President Snow in the Hunger Games film franchise, was also cremated at the Van Orsdel Crematory in Miami ahead of a planned funeral in the city.

Sutherland was treated at the hospital's VITAS ward, which is responsible for hospice, palliative, and end of life care.

The new details surrounding Sutherland's June 20 passing were included in a document dated the same and reviewed by RadarOnline.com.