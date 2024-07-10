Sutherland's Death Certificate Revelations: Beloved Star Was Secretly Cremated, Farewell Service Held in Miami
Donald Sutherland — who died at the age of 88 after a glittering Hollywood career — spent his final moments of his life at inpatient hospice at the University of Miami Hospital, his just-released death certificate has revealed.
The legendary star, famous for his role as President Snow in the Hunger Games film franchise, was also cremated at the Van Orsdel Crematory in Miami ahead of a planned funeral in the city.
Sutherland was treated at the hospital's VITAS ward, which is responsible for hospice, palliative, and end of life care.
The new details surrounding Sutherland's June 20 passing were included in a document dated the same and reviewed by RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet exclusively reported, the Canadian-born actor was suffering from an ongoing and obstructive lung condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD prior to his passing.
"It was a debilitating and incurable lung illness, most commonly caused due to smoking," an insider said.
Sutherland's longtime love Francine Racette, 76, whom the star had been married to since 1972, was listed as his surviving spouse.
Prior to Racette, he was married to Shirley Douglas from 1966 to 1970 and Lois Hardwich from 1959 to 1966.
The actor is survived by five children, including his 24 star son Kiefer and daughter Rachel, who he shared with Douglas. Douglas died in 2020 at the age of 86.
He also shared kids Roeg, Rossif and Angus with Racette.
"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer wrote in his announcement last month.
"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."
Sutherland's death certificate also noted that his farewell service would be held in Miami.
Sutherland notably portrayed President Snow in all four Hunger Games movies and had several other big roles in box office hits.
He played Mr. Bennet in Pride and Prejudice as well as Hawkeye Pierce in the popular show M*A*S*H, also starring in Ordinary People and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
Sutherland was even a recipient of the Honorary Academy Award in 2017 "for a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Daily Mail was first to report the news.