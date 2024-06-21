Sources told RadarOnline.com the veteran Canadian actor was suffering from an ongoing and obstructive lung condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

“It was a debilitating and incurable lung illness, most commonly caused due to smoking,” the insider said.

Sutherland, whose career spanned more than six decades and included the role of President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise, often was forced to use breathing equipment while in public due to his pesky cigarette habit in the past.