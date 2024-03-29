Hollywood Hellraisers: 10 of Tinseltown's Troublemakers

Charlie Sheen went through a tumultuous time while working his way through Hollywood.

In the summer of 1990, he spent a month in a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab and underwent 12-step meetings to treat his alcohol addiction. In the years thereafter, he appeared in headlines for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Ashland, and having failed marriages.

Among Sheen's other life moments included his 2009 and 2010 arrests, rehab visits and health issues. His drug problems eventually led to his dismissal from Two and a Half Men in 2011.

In 2015, he revealed on Today that he tested positive for HIV.

"I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks, of sub-truths, and very harmful stories that are about threatening the health of so many others, which couldn't be farther from the truth," Sheen went on.