Hollywood Hellraisers: 10 of Tinseltown's Troublemakers
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen went through a tumultuous time while working his way through Hollywood.
In the summer of 1990, he spent a month in a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab and underwent 12-step meetings to treat his alcohol addiction. In the years thereafter, he appeared in headlines for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Ashland, and having failed marriages.
Among Sheen's other life moments included his 2009 and 2010 arrests, rehab visits and health issues. His drug problems eventually led to his dismissal from Two and a Half Men in 2011.
In 2015, he revealed on Today that he tested positive for HIV.
"I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks, of sub-truths, and very harmful stories that are about threatening the health of so many others, which couldn't be farther from the truth," Sheen went on.
Dennis Hopper
For decades before his death, Dennis Hopper had his life revolved around drugs and alcohol. He had also been open about it, including during his 2009 interview with Piers Morgan, where he admitted to drinking half a gallon of rum and 28 beers on top of the three grams of cocaine he consumed every day.
In addition, he accidentally snorted the ashes of a BBS executive's wife together with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson while filming Easy Rider.
Errol Flynn
Errol Flynn shook Tinseltown with his scandals while working as an actor.
His first infamous issue occurred in 1926 when school officials expelled him for theft. However, The Adventures of Robinhood actor said he was ousted because of his affair with an older maid at the local school.
Flynn's troubled life continued afterward, with the Santa Fe Trail star dedicated his days to drinking heavily and trying to satisfy his sexual appetite. His 1943 rape trial also captured the world's attention, and he left everyone surprised when he was acquitted on all counts of statutory rape and assault charges.
The hellraiser eventually died from a cirrhosis-induced heart attack at the age of 50 in 1959.
Jack Nicholson
Nicholson is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, but his hit films have yet to help him overshadow the dark side of his life.
The Terms of Endearment star had caused troubles even before he started his Hollywood journey, having the most detentions in school. He also sparked then-rumors that he slept with 2,000 women — which Nicholson somewhat confirmed when he told the Daily Mail that he "never counted" them.
After years of consuming drugs and alcohol, Nicholson has kept his low profile but still managed to spark concerns when he made his latest public appearance. Per reports, Nicholson has dementia.
"He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how - or at least reassure folks he's OK. Jack's in touch with certain relatives - especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of - but his socializing days are long gone," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland's name has appeared in the credits of hit movies and series, but it can also be found in his legal files.
He had his first encounter with the law in 1989 when he drove under the influence of alcohol while also carrying a concealed and loaded weapon. He pleaded not guilty and had his charges dropped, but his DUI spree did not stop there.
In 2009, Sutherland was accused of assaulting designer Jack McCollough in Manhattan. The New York Times reported that he was ticketed at the time, but the charges were later dropped.
"I have, at times, for stretches of time. But at some point, I've made a decision, right or wrong, for myself that I would rather work really hard so I could still have some of those times than to just simply stop. That's a choice I've made and I live with that choice," he told Jess Cagle when asked about giving up alcohol.
Marlon Brando
From his troubled childhood to his controversial adulthood, Marlon Brando filled his life with both success and bizarre stories.
An openly bisexual, Brando went through failed marriages while having "gay encounters." His first wife, Anna Kashfi, branded him a "wife-beating bisexual."
"He was sexually insatiable," Kashfi said. "He cheated on me on locations and when he returned to L.A. there were fights in which he would beat me in front of my child. He ruined my life."
Richard Burton
Richard Burton became one of the wildest hellraisers in Hollywood, with his vices starting when he dropped out of school to work as a miner. From there, his smoking and drinking habits affected him for life.
While working on The Klansman, he reportedly drank too much alcohol that he had to film most of his parts while sitting or lying down. This reportedly caused him to slur his speech, as well.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. had tough battles before becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.
Throughout the 1990s, the Iron Man star constantly found himself in trouble due to his alcohol and drug addiction. His habits led to his arrests several times, but he soon reached his turning point when Susan Downey gave him an ultimatum and pushed him to have 12-step programs while maintaining his sobriety.
Susan told The Hollywood Reporter, "With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready. If you can be a small part of creating an alternative world for them that says, 'Hey I'm here if you're clean.'"
"There's no credit I will ever take other than basically saying, 'Here's what I need to have happen, or more importantly what can't be happening,' but it's entirely that person," she added.
Spencer Tracy
Drugs and alcohol always affected Spencer Tracy's behavior, making him violent and mean whenever he was under the influence. At some point, he spent his days inside hotel rooms to drink while sitting in the bathtub.
It hit him when Fox gave him an ultimatum that he could not give up his drinking habits, but he did not let it stop him from his vices; he went to another bar after leaving his company's office.
Stacy died on June 10, 1967, following a heart attack.
Warren Beatty
Bonnie and Clyde star Warren Beatty earned the title "ladies' man" for allegedly sleeping with more than 12,000 women, which included Madonna, Raquel Welch and Princess Margaret. After notoriously falling in love with women, he settled down with Annette Bening and welcomed their four kids.