Lip Reader Reveals Princess Kate's Balcony Chats During Trooping the Colour Appearance
A lip reader has revealed Kate Middleton's royal chats as the Princess of Wales attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade in her first public appearance since her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They have all dispersed," Kate seemed to say as the Royal Air Force jets flew past the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday, lip reader Gaby Lane told The Sun.
"Papa, papa, papa, look at all that color!" an excitable Prince Louis enthused to dad Prince William during the impressive display to celebrate the king's birthday. "There are so many people!" Kate noted to King Charles.
Kate, 42, had ridden down the Mall in a state carriage with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, earlier that morning.
"Look over there, ma!" George told Kate at one point during the ride, as she continued to point out the thousands of delighted fans' banners and flags.
Louis was photographed pulling faces and smirking at the cameras from the carriage. Once they arrived at the palace, he tried opening a window and fiddled with curtain cords on the balcony, with his older sister Charlotte telling him to "put your hands down" during the national anthem.
Despite the rain, Kate was seen laughing, waving, and smiling happily as she broke her cover to attend her first official royal engagement since she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March.
The Princess of Wales, who last appeared in public on Christmas Day, took to social media on Friday to share an update on her ongoing cancer treatment alongside a new photo of her looking happy and healthy.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Kate wrote on Instagram.
"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."
"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," the princess continued.