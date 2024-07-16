DIVORCE SECRET: Lovelorn Natalie Portman Reveals Rihanna Got Her Through Split – ‘Every Divorcee Needs to Hear They’re a Bad B****!’
It's safe to say Natalie Portman and Rihanna are mutual fans!
During the Monday, July 15, installment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Black Swan actress, 43, revealed how the "Umbrella" singer, 36, helped build her up after her split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, 47.
Portman explained that she met the Barbadian singer in January, while attending Paris Fashion Week.
The Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace actress gushed: "I think everyone going through a divorce should get Rihanna to say to her that she's a bad b****. It was exactly what I needed."
Portman pointed out the Grammy winner called her "one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood," which prompted to her ask, "Are you kidding me?"
She continued: "It was a formative moment in my life."
In a video of the adorable back-and-forth, Portman embraced Rihanna before telling her: "I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out ... I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you’re just such a queen. Thank you."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Portman and Millepied tied the knot in 2012 and share two children — son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7.
However, the pair quietly separated and subsequently divorced in March following rumors the French choreographer had stepped out on their marriage with a younger woman.
A friend of Portman's revealed at the time: "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it."
"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."
The friend concluded: "Natalie hoped her marriage would be forever, but she is at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family."