‘Her Heart Has Been Ripped Out’: Natalie Portman Privately Suffering as She Works to Save Marriage Following Husband’s Alleged Affair

Natalie Portman was spotted out with her husband Benjamin Millepied following accusations he cheated on her with a 25-year-old climate activist — but sources say she’s reeling behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier this month, Millepied, who has been married to Portman for 10 years, was accused of carrying out a relationship with Camille Etienne. An insider said the actress has decided to stay with her husband and work on the marriage.