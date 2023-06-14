‘Her Heart Has Been Ripped Out’: Natalie Portman Privately Suffering as She Works to Save Marriage Following Husband’s Alleged Affair
Natalie Portman was spotted out with her husband Benjamin Millepied following accusations he cheated on her with a 25-year-old climate activist — but sources say she’s reeling behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, Millepied, who has been married to Portman for 10 years, was accused of carrying out a relationship with Camille Etienne. An insider said the actress has decided to stay with her husband and work on the marriage.
“She’s still wearing her wedding ring and making appearances like everything is under control. Publicly, she’s trying to keep her head up,” said an insider.
Privately, sources say it’s a different story. “Her heart has been ripped out,” said a close pal. The Thor actress, 42, shares son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, with Millepied.
Another source said Portman is “desperately clinging to the hope that her marriage can be saved.” However, her inner circle allegedly has concerns over Portman sticking around.
“As the old saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage,” said a source. “Natalie could be in for a long and brutal divorce battle.”
Another source claimed Portman found out about her husband and Etienne in March. Pals claim the marriage had been strained for some time and the pair even separated last year before reconciling.
“There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies. Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him,” said the source.
Another pal said, “it’s not hard to see why Benjamin and Camille were drawn together. He’s a world-famous dancer and choreographer and budding director; she’s a high-profile climate activist and documentary filmmaker. Notably, the pair are both French-born. “They had lots to talk about,” said a source.
Portman is still in the dark about the depth of their relationship, said the source who claimed her husband had yet to tell her the full truth about his alleged twisted affair.