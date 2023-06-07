Natalie Portman Sports Wedding Ring After Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors as She Fights to Save Their Marriage
Natalie Portman proudly flashed her wedding ring just days amid rumors her husband, Benjamin Millepied, had an affair with a younger woman. The 41-year-old actress appeared cheerful and made sure her giant diamond ring was on display for all to see when she attended the French Open on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Portman's sparkler wasn't hard to spot as the rock is a 4-carat and was designed by Jamie Wolf. The Black Swan actress didn't try to conceal the diamond while she sat with friends in the stands and cheered on the players without her husband in sight.
The Oscar winner held up her rock on multiple occasions, seemingly confirming rumors that she's fighting to work on her broken marriage.
Portman looked like the cheating allegations aren't getting her down. In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood actress displayed a smile during her day out with pals.
Wearing a printed wrap dress, a Christian Dior floppy hat, and cat-eye sunglasses, Portman paired her summer look with black wedges, a Christian Dior bag, and her gigantic ring.
The Avengers: Endgame actress' appearance at the sporting event came almost one week after it was reported her husband had allegedly had an affair with 25-year-old Camille Étienne.
Portman said "I do" to the French dancer in 2012.
Despite a brief split last year, the couple had worked through their issues before the latest allegations came to light.
“They have not split and are trying to work things out,” a source revealed to Page Six. “Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”
Portman is notorious for keeping her private life out of the headlines, especially when the news affects the couple's children — Aleph Portman-Millepied and Amalia Millepied.
The insider shared the actress is “incredibly private” and “her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”
According to the French magazine Voici, Portman learned about Millepied's alleged affair “in early March.” The outlet also published photos of the dancer and Étienne entering his office separately on May 24. The pair exited 10 minutes apart two hours later.
Despite the alleged betrayal, Portman and Millepied seem to be working their issues out.
The married duo attended a Beyoncé concert together in Paris, France, on May 26, and looked cozy over dinner in City of Love three days later.