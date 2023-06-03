Natalie Portman Fighting to 'Work Things Out' With Cheating Husband Benjamin Millepied After His Whirlwind Affair With a Younger Woman
Natalie Portman, 41, is fighting to save her marriage to her dancer husband, Benjamin Millepied, 45, after he cheated on her with a 25-year-old woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple, who initially separated in 2022, are struggling to piece together their broken relationship, despite the fact that the unfaithful choreographer was recently reported to be seen out and about with environmental activist, Camille Étienne, the woman who Millepied allegedly had a fling with.
"They have not split and are trying to work things out," an insider familiar with the situation spilled to Page Six this week. "Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family."
While their lives are rocked by the betrayal, according to the source, Portman has kept the situation close to her chest — especially for the sake of her and Millepied's shared children, Aleph Portman-Millepied and Amalia Millepied.
"She is incredibly private," the insider explained. "Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids."
Sources also told the outlet that Portman and Millepied were having marital issues while she was shooting her upcoming flick, May December, which she shot in November 2022.
The romantic-drama recently made its debut at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, but the father-of-two was nowhere in sight while the Thor: Love and Thunder star busily promoted her new movie.
However, the embattled pair appeared to still be working on their relationship as they were spotted enjoying a Beyoncé concert together in Paris, France, on Friday, May 26.
Three days later, they were photographed again in the City of Love, this time canoodling at a romantic dinner.
Portman and Millepied first said "I Do" in 2012 and celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in August 2022.
“Ten years today @benjaminmillepied,” she captioned a black and white snapshot of the two of them smiling and holding hands. “And it keeps getting better.”