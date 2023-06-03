Natalie Portman Fighting to 'Work Things Out' With Cheating Husband Benjamin Millepied After His Whirlwind Affair With a Younger Woman

"They have not split and are trying to work things out," an insider familiar with the situation spilled to Page Six this week. "Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family."

While their lives are rocked by the betrayal, according to the source, Portman has kept the situation close to her chest — especially for the sake of her and Millepied's shared children, Aleph Portman-Millepied and Amalia Millepied.

"She is incredibly private," the insider explained. "Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids."