Jane Fonda Rips Robert Redford in Unfiltered Rant at Cannes Film Festival: He Was 'Always in a Bad Mood'
Jane Fonda, 85, was candid about her feelings toward Robert Redford, 86, during an unfiltered interview at Cannes Film Festival, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In her signature brutally honest fashion, Fonda claimed her old co-star was "always in a bad mood" — and she wasn't exactly thrilled to film romantic scenes with the Hollywood heartthrob.
During the event at the Salle Buñuel in Cannes, the 85-year-old actress threw caution to the wind, as she opened up about her decades in the entertainment industry.
While Fonda said she "was in love with" Redford, the actress revealed it wasn't always a walk in the park to film with The Horse Whisperer star.
In fact, Fonda said her four-time co-star had an "issue with women."
"He did not like to kiss," Fonda confessed, presumably about their work together.
"I never said anything [to him about it]," Fonda said of her Barefoot in the Park co-star. "And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault."
"He’s a very good person," Fonda said in an attempted to soften the blow of her remarks. "He just has an issue with women."
Fonda appeared to suggest that it took decades of growing up before she realized she wasn't the problem for Redford's foul moods on set.
The actress recalled her last experience with the Sundance Kid actor — and not much had changed.
"The last movie I made with him was six years ago [Our Souls at Night]. What was I, about 80 years old or something like that? And I finally knew I had grown up," Fonda recalled. "When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault."
Fonda noted that the pair "always had a good time," regardless of how — or when — Redford showed up to work.