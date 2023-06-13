Your tip
Natalie Portman's Inner Circle Growing Concerned as Actress Tries to Save Her Marriage Following Husband's Alleged Affair: Sources

natalie portman benjamin pp
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Natalie Portman’s dancer husband, Benjamin Millepied, has managed to keep the actress around despite accusations he had an affair with a 25-year-old — but sources say her inner circle thinks it's time to ditch him to the curb, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, the 42-year-old Black Swan actress has decided to stick by her man and work on their marriage.

natalie benjamin
“Natalie’s friends and colleagues are appalled he’d treat her like this and are giving Benjamin an extremely wide berth,” said an insider.

“Natalie found out her husband was allegedly cheating about three months ago, He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed and she’s giving him another chance. Natalie’s very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues,” they added

natalieportman benjamin
Earlier this month, sources claimed Benjamin had reportedly been spending time with Camille Etienne, a climate activist who has worked with Greta Thunberg.

A source told People that Benajmina's alleged affair was "short-lived" and "it is over."

“It’s clear he’s going to be regarded as a cheating weasel even if he does manage to slime his way through the crisis,” said the source.

natalieportman
As we previously reported, earlier this month, Page Six broke the story, Natalie and Benjamin are “battling to save their marriage.”

Sources told the outlet that the pair, who wed in 2012, split for a brief period of time last year. However, the two decided to work on their marriage and reconciled.

natalie portman benjamin
An insider said the couple was then hit with the accusations that Benjamin and Camille had been spending time together. A source added, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

Natalie has remained silent on the situation.

