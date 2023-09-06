Your tip
Natalie Portman and Estranged Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Ringless During Tense Walk Following Cheating Rumors

natalie portman wears wedding ring benjamin millepede affair
Source: MEGA

Rumors that Benjamin cheated with a 25-year-old sparked in June.

Sep. 6 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied didn't seem happy in a recent outing post-cheating rumors. The estranged couple put on a brave face, bringing their two children on a tense-looking stroll in Paris, France, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, poured fuel on the breakup flames as neither wore their wedding rings.

natalie portman wears wedding ring benjamin millepede affair
Source: MEGA

Natalie and Benjamin have been allegedly trying a "trial separation."

As this outlet reported, the Avengers actress' husband was accused of cheating on her with a much younger woman. While the alleged affair immediately sparked divorce speculation, sources claimed Portman was opting for a "trial separation;" however, it was later reported that she was "having second thoughts" about taking Millepied back.

The latest outing didn't appear as if they were rekindling anything.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Portman looked somber while walking alongside her estranged husband and their children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, in the French capital.

Despite going ringless, the Hollywood star and the choreographer tried to put on a united front.

natalie portman
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Natalie doesn't want to divorce "because of the kids."

Portman and Millepied appear to live under the same roof amid the alleged infidelity as they exited their apartment and walked their kids to school. The Black Swan actress dressed down, wearing a white t-shirt and light blue athletic shorts.

Sporting her hair up in a messy bun, Portman accessorized with a black crossbody, sneakers, sunglasses, and no diamond ring.

The French dancer matched his estranged wife's energy. Millepied rocked a white crew neck, navy pants, sneakers, and a scarf tied around his neck. He paired the laid-back look with his own crossbody and dark-colored sunglasses.

According to the photographers who captured the snaps, Portman and Millepied barely spoke during the outing. The May December star was seen clutching her cell phone for most of the stroll.

MORE ON:
Natalie Portman
natalie portman
Source: MEGA

The two married in August 2012 and were spotted without their wedding rings.

Portman's marriage was rocked by cheating allegations early this summer following a report published by French outlet Voici, which claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair with a 25-year-old climate activist. A source told PEOPLE, "It was short-lived and it is over."

The pair met while filming the physiological thriller Black Swan in 2009. Millepied was the movie's choreographer.

They exchanged their vows in August 2012.

At the time, it was revealed the A-lister felt stuck between a rock and a hard place, with sources claiming Portman "doesn't want to throw it all away, but she's also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues."

natalie portman husband
Source: MEGA

Benjamin has "expressed how sorry he is" for the alleged affair, say sources.

Portman is allegedly desperate to avoid a divorce "because of the children." Millepied was said to be remorseful for his alleged tryst.

"Benjamin has expressed how sorry he is — but Natalie has yet to overcome the crippling anxiety and insecurity caused by a spouse's affair," a source shared.

However, Portman is plagued by doubts and having second thoughts, which could doom their chances of any future together."

