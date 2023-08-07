Natalie Portman Separates From Husband Benjamin Millepied After His Alleged Affair: They Are 'on The Outs'
Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have separated, with insiders revealing they are "on the outs" despite trying to rebuild their 11-year marriage following his alleged affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source told Us Weekly.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Portman's rep for comment.
As this outlet reported in June, rumors swirled that Millepied had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Étienne. At the time, an insider shared that Portman was dedicated to making their relationship work.
“She’s still wearing her wedding ring and making appearances like everything is under control. Publicly, she’s trying to keep her head up,” they spilled.
But that all changed earlier this month when the Black Swan actress was spotted without her wedding ring on their anniversary.
The duo allegedly tried to make it work for the sake of their children: son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.
“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” another source shared after news of his alleged secret relationship went public, adding that Portman was "humiliated."
Insiders shared that the Thor star was "desperately clinging to the hope that her marriage can be saved.” However, her inner circle allegedly had concerns over her decision to stay with Millepied.
“As the old saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage,” said a source. “Natalie could be in for a long and brutal divorce battle.”
Another insider alleged that Portman found out about her husband and Etienne in March, claiming their marriage had been strained for some time and they had even separated last year before reconciling.
“There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies. Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him,” said the source.
Portman and Millepied met in 2009 on the set of Black Swan and said "I do" in 2012.
“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”