Natalie Portman Separates From Husband Benjamin Millepied After His Alleged Affair: They Are 'on The Outs'

"After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source told Us Weekly.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Portman's rep for comment.

As this outlet reported in June, rumors swirled that Millepied had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Étienne. At the time, an insider shared that Portman was dedicated to making their relationship work.