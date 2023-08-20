'Stuck in The Middle': Natalie Portman 'Having Second Thoughts' About 'Trial' Separation With Accused Cheating Husband
Actress Natalie Portman has invested years into her marriage with estranged husband Benjamin Millepied and remains conflicted over whether or not she should put more effort into saving their union after his alleged liaison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The famed Black Swan star is claimed to have embraced a "trial separation" for the time being as it seemed like the "best solution at this point," insiders close to Portman said.
Portman's relationship with the French dancer has been rocked by cheating allegations, according to a report published by French outlet Voici weeks ago, which claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair. A source told PEOPLE, "It was short-lived and it is over."
The pair met while filming the physiological thriller back in 2009, where Millepied was the movie's choreographer as she learned the ballet dances. Portman and Millepied exchanged their vows in August 2012.
"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman gushed about her filming experience during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him."
Just last year, she shared a milestone in their union on their wedding anniversary in August 2022. "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better," Portman gushed.
The couple share two kids together and insiders said Portman is desperate to avoid a divorce "because of the children."
As they take time apart after his rumored tryst with a 25-year-old climate activist, the A-lister is feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place, sources explained, revealing that she "doesn't want to throw it all away, but she's also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues."
"It's been very difficult to hold on to her marriage — and painful to let it go. She's stuck in the middle." RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Portman for comment.
Portman was notably sans-ring while traveling solo in Australia, having been photographed without her sparkler in Sydney on August 4.
Another tipster added, "Benjamin has expressed how sorry he is — but Natalie has yet to overcome the crippling anxiety and insecurity caused by a spouse's affair."
However, it may still be an uphill battle because "she is plagued by doubts and having second thoughts, which could doom their chances of any future together."