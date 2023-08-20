'Stuck in The Middle': Natalie Portman 'Having Second Thoughts' About 'Trial' Separation With Accused Cheating Husband

Portman's relationship with the French dancer has been rocked by cheating allegations, according to a report published by French outlet Voici weeks ago, which claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair. A source told PEOPLE, "It was short-lived and it is over."

The pair met while filming the physiological thriller back in 2009, where Millepied was the movie's choreographer as she learned the ballet dances. Portman and Millepied exchanged their vows in August 2012.

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman gushed about her filming experience during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him."