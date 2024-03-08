Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Finalize Divorce After Quietly Separating Following Husband’s Alleged Affair

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The marriage was rocked in June 2023 by rumors that Millepied had a short-lived affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. Although Portman reportedly attempted to save the marriage, they had been both spotted without their wedding bands in recent months.

In the wake of the Millepied's cheating, an insider revealed that Portman "doesn't want to throw it all away, but she's also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues. It's been very difficult to hold on to her marriage — and painful to let it go. She's stuck in the middle."