BOMBSHELL CONFESSION: Country Singer Ingrid Andress Admits 'I Was Drunk' During Viral National Anthem-Gone-Wrong, Roseanne Barr Chimes in

Country singer Ingrid Andress revealed she would be checking into rehab after admitting she was drunk during a botched performance of the National Anthem on Monday that has since gone viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andress, 32, sang "The Star Spangled Banner" to a packed stadium at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. Her off-pitch delivery triggered a social media firestorm, with critics commenting: "This might be the worst national anthem I have ever heard" and "Please never allow her to sing again."

As of Tuesday, a video of her turbulent performance had racked up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube.