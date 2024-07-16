BOMBSHELL CONFESSION: Country Singer Ingrid Andress Admits 'I Was Drunk' During Viral National Anthem-Gone-Wrong, Roseanne Barr Chimes in
Country singer Ingrid Andress revealed she would be checking into rehab after admitting she was drunk during a botched performance of the National Anthem on Monday that has since gone viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andress, 32, sang "The Star Spangled Banner" to a packed stadium at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. Her off-pitch delivery triggered a social media firestorm, with critics commenting: "This might be the worst national anthem I have ever heard" and "Please never allow her to sing again."
As of Tuesday, a video of her turbulent performance had racked up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Amid the wave of backlash, the four-time Grammy-nominated singer confessed in an X post Tuesday: "I'm not gonna b------ y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility to get the help I need."
She added, "That was not me last night," and apologized "to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is, I hear it's super fun."
Several commenters said the performance brought to mind Roseanne Barr's infamously ear-splitting rendition of the National Anthem at a 1990 San Diego Padres game.
Barr even chimed in on the conversation, telling TMZ on Tuesday that she felt for Andress because the anthem is the "hardest in the world" to sing.
After her own notorious performance, the comedian said she was sorry "people were so appalled," but added: "If this is the worst thing they ever heard, they've had it really easy."
Andress, who has opened for Keith Urban and released her breakthrough single "More Hearts Than Mine" in 2019, first gained recognition on the second season of NBC's "The Sing-Off" in 2010.
She went on to debut her first album, "Lady Like," in 2020, which hit the top spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists list. “More Hearts Than Mine” also made Billboard's Hot 100. The country singer-songwriter released her second album, "Good Person," in 2022.
Her song "Wishful Drinking" was nominated for best country duo/group performance at last year's Grammy Awards.