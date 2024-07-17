Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Armie Hammer

ARMIE’S CONFESSION: Hammer Says He’d Be Dead If He Hadn’t Been Canceled Over Cannibal Scandal

armie hammer would be dead without scandal pp
Source: Club Random Podcast/youtube
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Armie Hammer admitted he feels "liberated" after being canceled by Hollywood.

During the Monday, July 13, installment of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the 37-year-old said his own family turned on him as he faced allegations of emotional abuse and cannibalism in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer would be dead without scandal
Source: Club Random Podcast/youtube

Despite being in a very different financial, career and family situation since the scandal, Hammer claimed he's "never been happier."

The Call Me By Your Name star pointed out that the direction his life had been headed prior to the shocking allegations would have "ultimately lead in one place and that's death."

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer would be dead without scandal
Source: Club Random Podcast/youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Hammer continued: "My life was going on a certain way and there was – it’s Newton’s laws right. An object in motion is going to remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. My life was in motion."

“I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages. And I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid.”

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Armie Hammer
Article continues below advertisement

Since the slow-down of his career, the father-of-two — he shares Harper and Ford with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — said his life has been "pretty great."

“It’s incredibly liberating because so much of my life leading up to there was being preoccupied with how I was perceived, which now you don’t have to care about.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As Radar previously reported, Hammer revealed he'd even considered taking his own life after the allegations first made headlines.

Hammer confessed: "People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' ... It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away."

Article continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.