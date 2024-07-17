ARMIE’S CONFESSION: Hammer Says He’d Be Dead If He Hadn’t Been Canceled Over Cannibal Scandal
Armie Hammer admitted he feels "liberated" after being canceled by Hollywood.
During the Monday, July 13, installment of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the 37-year-old said his own family turned on him as he faced allegations of emotional abuse and cannibalism in 2021.
Despite being in a very different financial, career and family situation since the scandal, Hammer claimed he's "never been happier."
The Call Me By Your Name star pointed out that the direction his life had been headed prior to the shocking allegations would have "ultimately lead in one place and that's death."
Hammer continued: "My life was going on a certain way and there was – it’s Newton’s laws right. An object in motion is going to remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. My life was in motion."
“I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages. And I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid.”
Since the slow-down of his career, the father-of-two — he shares Harper and Ford with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — said his life has been "pretty great."
“It’s incredibly liberating because so much of my life leading up to there was being preoccupied with how I was perceived, which now you don’t have to care about.”
As Radar previously reported, Hammer revealed he'd even considered taking his own life after the allegations first made headlines.
Hammer confessed: "People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' ... It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away."
