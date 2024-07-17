Colorado Man Who Murdered, Dismembered Wife, Daughter with Ax Claims 'They Are in a Better Place' Now
A Colorado mother and daughter were murdered by a head of the household — now that man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
A statement from Englewood Police says Reginald Maclaren, now 83, reported the killing of two family members on March 25, 2023, Front Page Detectives reported.
Maclaren claimed his wife and daughter were killed with a hammer and he “believed” he knew who did it. Police determined the weapon was an ax.
KUSA-TV reports police found the bodies of Bethany Maclaren, 70, and Ruth Maclaren, 35, in trash cans in the living room of their apartment. One of them was dismembered with a handsaw as well.
The family was supposed to leave the apartment the week before, but they reportedly lacked the money to move elsewhere, officials said.
Police confirmed Maclaren told officers he killed the women because the family was about to become homeless, and “they are in a better place" now.
Reginald Maclaren was being held without bond on first-degree murder charges, authorities said.
In June 2024, a jury found Maclaren guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife and daughter, KCNC-TV reported.
Maclaren was also convicted of false reporting after his call to the local police.
On July 10, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for both counts of murder, 12 years in the Department of Corrections for both counts of tampering with evidence, and 120 days in jail for false reporting, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
The judge ruled the sentences would run consecutively.
“To run these sentences concurrent would be tantamount to the court placing no value to the life of Bethany or Ruth,” the judge said, according to a report from KMGH. “Their lives clearly had value and meaning and they deserve to be remembered as those beautiful and innocent souls, rather than for the horrific way Maclaren chose to end their lives.”
Maclaren is scheduled to return to court on August 13 for a hearing regarding restitution.