Casino Apps vs Browser-Based Casino Gaming: the Pros and Cons
People love playing in casinos, but not just because they can win money. Lots of people love the social side of being in a casino and the environment casinos create for them to interact with each other, enjoy a sense of community and share an experience together. They don’t have to play at the tables or on the slot machines the whole evening or even at all. Instead, they can hang out at the bar or dine in one of the casino restaurants. Depending on where they are, they can also see a show.
Not all people wish to visit a traditional casino, however. Others prefer to play games online and want the experience to be as close to being in a casino though. Online casinos have realized this and try to make the gaming experience as realistic as possible. Some players prefer using mobile casinos, whereas others are happier playing on web browsers. Below is a look at the pros and cons of playing on both and at the reason why people do, plus discussion of tailoring mobile apps.
Playing on mobile casino apps: the good and the bad
Players like playing on mobile casinos for a host of reasons. The pros outweigh the cons for them. One of the main advantages of casino apps is that they’re easy to use and access is quick. Players can click on the app, credit their account using a digital payment method and start playing their favorite games, all in the matter of minutes.
When playing at any casino, whether online or at a traditional establishment, it’s important to be able to manage your bankroll. This is one thing that the top mobile casino apps do well by allowing players to impose limits on themselves so that don’t spend more than they wish, in terms of time or money, at the casino.
Of course, apps make access to casino gaming highly accessible. Players can play on the go, rather than have to sit behind a desktop. Whether playing on a browser or on an app, they can also do so safely, as reputable sites take every step necessary to protect players.
The bad side
As marvelous as casino gaming apps are, however, not everyone likes playing on them. Although companies are working on the gaming experience, the graphics on apps aren’t quite as good as on a browser or a desktop computer. You might not have access to all the games on an app either, unlike in the case of a web browser.
Another is that apps rely on good internet connectivity. If you’re connection drops out while you’re in the middle of a game, the game can crash at the most inconvenient moment. Highly frustrating!
Playing on web browsers: the good and the bad
One of the big advantages of playing on a (mobile) web browser is that, on mobile, you don’t have to use storage on your device to player. You can log in on the browser and start playing. Casinos designed for web browsers are accessible on any device too, whereas mobile casino apps are designed for specific devices.
Mobile browsers are fully capable of providing you with a full-scale online casino. They have no problem with it all and can offer you access to all the games the casino offers. You’d find all the same games if you were to open the desktop version, which a lot of gamers appreciate.
The bad side
Playing on a web browser does have its cons, however. Some players think the graphics aren’t as good when playing on a browser. Some also find it highly inconvenient to have to submit login details each time they want to play, whereas this isn’t necessary with an app.
Optimization is also a con for some. Browsers are designed to be compatible with all devices, which means the gaming experience isn’t as smooth as on an app. On a browser, the loading times are also slightly longer, which annoys some players who, as a result, prefer to use apps.
Apps and the customer experience
Online casinos are working hard to understand their players, who are their customers, so that they can offer them the right experience. Consumers want personalization… want companies to know them, and technology is crucial in the casino gaming world for service providers to achieve this. The operators will employ analytics to understand how players like to play and what they like to play, and then tailor bonuses and offers and promotions in the apps to suit players. If the data shows a player enjoys playing blackjack more than other games, they may receive offers on blackjack.
Both casino gaming apps and browser-based have their pros and cons. It all depends on the player’s preferences. Casinos are well aware of the need for personalization, however, and can offer this slightly better on apps, which they’ll tailor as much as reasonably possible to give players the best experience.