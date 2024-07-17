AWKWARD TUMBLE: Disgraced Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 80, Falls Out of Seat at RNC
Rudy Giuliani has fallen — but he was able to get up with the help of a few onlookers!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former mayor of New York, who served the state from 1994 to 2001, was attending the Republican National Convention this week when the fold-up chair he was sitting on abruptly broke.
After the unexpected fall, Giuliani, 80, was spotted with a grimace on his face as he held tightly to the edge of a surrounding chairs. He was quickly helped up by fellow RNC attendees and did not appear to have sustained any noticeable injuries — except perhaps to his pride.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disgraced former lawyer is facing more than minor seating troubles. Giuliani was indicted in August 2023 alongside 18 others — including Donald Trump —in connection with alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Fulton County in Georgia.
Giuliani's charges included racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released on $150,000 bail.
Earlier this month, the controversial politician was also officially disbarred in the state of New York for his behavior surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
The report read: "[Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."
"The seriousness of respondent's misconduct cannot be overstated," the unanimous decision read. "Respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."
