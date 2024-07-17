Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Rudy Giuliani

AWKWARD TUMBLE: Disgraced Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 80, Falls Out of Seat at RNC

A photo of former NY mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rudy Giuliani has fallen — but he was able to get up with the help of a few onlookers!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former mayor of New York, who served the state from 1994 to 2001, was attending the Republican National Convention this week when the fold-up chair he was sitting on abruptly broke.

Article continues below advertisement
rudy giuliani verge losing k newsmax show election lies
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani fell while attending the Republican National Convention.

After the unexpected fall, Giuliani, 80, was spotted with a grimace on his face as he held tightly to the edge of a surrounding chairs. He was quickly helped up by fellow RNC attendees and did not appear to have sustained any noticeable injuries — except perhaps to his pride.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disgraced former lawyer is facing more than minor seating troubles. Giuliani was indicted in August 2023 alongside 18 others — including Donald Trump —in connection with alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Fulton County in Georgia.

Article continues below advertisement
rudy giuliani verge losing k newsmax show election lies
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani was charged alongside Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

MORE ON:
Rudy Giuliani
Article continues below advertisement

Giuliani's charges included racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released on $150,000 bail.

Article continues below advertisement
rudy giuliani verge losing k newsmax show election lies
Source: MEGA

Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in the state of New York in July.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the controversial politician was also officially disbarred in the state of New York for his behavior surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The report read: "[Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

"The seriousness of respondent's misconduct cannot be overstated," the unanimous decision read. "Respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.