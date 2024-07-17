AWKWARD TUMBLE: Disgraced Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 80, Falls Out of Seat at RNC

Earlier this month, the controversial politician was also officially disbarred in the state of New York for his behavior surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The report read: "[Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

"The seriousness of respondent's misconduct cannot be overstated," the unanimous decision read. "Respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."

