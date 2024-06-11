Your tip
'Disgusting': Rudy Giuliani Ignites Backlash After Calling Fulton County DA Fani Willis a 'Ho' at Christian Event

Source: MEGA

Democrats fired back at Rudy Giuliani after the Donald Trump ally called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a "ho."

Jun. 10 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Democrats fired back at Rudy Giuliani for calling Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a "ho" while speaking at a religious event, RadarOnline.com can report.

The embattled ex-mayor of New York is one of the 19 alleged co-conspirators charged in Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case, which is being prosecuted by Willis' office. Giuliani faces 13 charges for his part in the ex-president's alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, when he served as Trump's personal lawyer.

Giuliani spoke at the far-right ReAwaken America tour in Sterling Heights, Michigan on Friday, and as he addressed the Christian crowd, the Trump ally took aim at Willis.

"I got two prosecutors, Fani the 'ho,'" he said, pausing as the audience erupted with cheer. "I'm sorry," he continued sarcastically, eliciting laughter from the crowd, before going on to make fun of how the DA pronounces her name.

"I could drop the 'ho' part if she'd just quit and go away," Giuliani added.

fani willis nathan wade
Source: @FultonCountyDA/X; MEGA

The Georgia election interference case was derailed by the defendants' claims that Willis' romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest.

While the audience seemed to embrace the remarks, several democrats were outraged. Former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards appeared on MSNBC and called the derogatory comments "really disgusting."

Edwards accused Giuliani of contributing to "the constant dehumanizing of Black women," adding, "I think Black women see that, I think all women see that for what it is."

Mother Jones D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn echoed Edwards' response, calling Giuliani's speech a "twofer of racism and misogyny."

rudy giuliani verge losing k newsmax show election lies
Source: MEGA

Giuliani is charged alongside Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

Rudy Giuliani
"So Rudy Giuliani called Fani Willis a 'ho' at a right-wing Christian shindig," Corn wrote on X, adding that the former mayor "seemed quite pleased with himself."

Giuliani surrendered himself to a jail in Atlanta last August, and after posting a $150k bond, he told reporters that he was "honored" to be involved in the case.

"This case is a fight for our way of life," he said, according to the Associated Press. "This indictment is a travesty."

donald trump giuliani
Source: Mega

Giuliani was Trump's personal lawyer during the alleged 2020 election interference scheme.

Last week, the matter was postponed until an appeals court could determine whether Willis should be disqualified from the case. Several defendants have repeatedly filed motions to have the DA removed, arguing that her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. Wade was hired in 2021 to lead the investigation that resulted in the indictment, but took himself off the case in March.

Sources familiar with the case noted that the timeline "remains very uncertain," according to CNN.

Giuliani is also charged in a similar Arizona election interference case. This week, he pleaded not guilty to nine felony counts related to his alleged attempts to overturn that state's 2020 presidential election results using fake electors who backed Trump.

