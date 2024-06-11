The embattled ex-mayor of New York is one of the 19 alleged co-conspirators charged in Donald Trump 's Georgia election interference case , which is being prosecuted by Willis' office. Giuliani faces 13 charges for his part in the ex-president's alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, when he served as Trump's personal lawyer.

Democrats fired back at Rudy Giuliani for calling Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a "ho" while speaking at a religious event, RadarOnline.com can report.

Watch "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani call Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a "ho," and the Christian audience at the ReAwaken America tour go wild for it last night. pic.twitter.com/yy68oan7lg

Giuliani spoke at the far-right ReAwaken America tour in Sterling Heights, Michigan on Friday, and as he addressed the Christian crowd, the Trump ally took aim at Willis.

"I got two prosecutors, Fani the 'ho,'" he said, pausing as the audience erupted with cheer. "I'm sorry," he continued sarcastically, eliciting laughter from the crowd, before going on to make fun of how the DA pronounces her name.

"I could drop the 'ho' part if she'd just quit and go away," Giuliani added.