DR RUTH’S LAST MOMENTS: Revolutionary Sex Therapist Touched Pages Of Her Unpublished Book As Life Ebbed Away

Famed American sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer who died on July 12 at the age of 96, managed to find a moment of happiness in one of her final wishes – being able to see and touch her new book before it went to press, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The non-fiction book, titled The Joy of Connections, discusses “how to beat loneliness and live a happier and more meaningful life,” and was written in conjunction with her longtime publicist and co-author Pierre Lehu, and journalist and author Allison Gilbert.