MOTIVE MYSTERY: School Insists Trump Shooter WASN’T BULLIED — ‛He Was Fine’

The motive behind the attempted assassination remains a mystery days after Crooks, 20, was shot dead by the Secret Service at Trump's rally on Saturday, July 13.

A high school counselor from Pennsylvania insists Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks , was not bullied by his former classmates, despite reports depicting the gunman as an " outcast " who was picked on "relentlessly" in school, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the FBI investigated this week, several people who knew Crooks from Bethel Park High — which sits in a suburb about 50 miles north of Butler — have spoken about their recollections of the gunman during their school days together.

In recent interviews, several of Crooks' former classmates claimed he was "mocked" for his fashion choices. Mason Ripley, 18, who remembered seeing Crooks in the hallways at school, told the outlet: “He was a normal seeming guy. Sometimes he wore hunting gear, like camo clothes, which was a bit weird.”

Another former Bethel Park High student, Sarah D’Angelo, claimed the shooter had “few friends” and spent his breaks playing video games instead of socializing.

D'Angelo continued: “There were a few people that were more violent in school. He was not one of those kids.”