Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

MOTIVE MYSTERY: School Insists Trump Shooter WASN’T BULLIED — ‛He Was Fine’

Assassin Motive Riddle School Trump Shooter Not Bullieda
Source: supplied

A high school counselor from Pennsylvania insists Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was not bullied by his former classmates despite reports to the contrary.

By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A high school counselor from Pennsylvania insists Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was not bullied by his former classmates, despite reports depicting the gunman as an "outcast" who was picked on "relentlessly" in school, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The motive behind the attempted assassination remains a mystery days after Crooks, 20, was shot dead by the Secret Service at Trump's rally on Saturday, July 13.

Article continues below advertisement
Assassin Motive Riddle School Trump Shooter Not Bullieda
Source: BlackRock

Crooks appeared in an ad filmed at Bethel Park High School in 2022.

As the FBI investigated this week, several people who knew Crooks from Bethel Park High — which sits in a suburb about 50 miles north of Butler — have spoken about their recollections of the gunman during their school days together.

In recent interviews, several of Crooks' former classmates claimed he was "mocked" for his fashion choices. Mason Ripley, 18, who remembered seeing Crooks in the hallways at school, told the outlet: “He was a normal seeming guy. Sometimes he wore hunting gear, like camo clothes, which was a bit weird.”

Another former Bethel Park High student, Sarah D’Angelo, claimed the shooter had “few friends” and spent his breaks playing video games instead of socializing.

D'Angelo continued: “There were a few people that were more violent in school. He was not one of those kids.”

Article continues below advertisement
Assassin Motive Riddle School Trump Shooter Not Bullieda
Source: x

Crooks took several shots from a rooftop near the rally before being taken out by Secret Service.

Article continues below advertisement

Another former student confirmed to NBC that Crooks "would sit alone at lunch" and called him "an outcast" who was "bullied so much.”

The student continued: "You know how kids are, they are going to target him because they think it is funny. It’s honestly kind of sad, I don’t want to say this is what provoked it, but you never know."

However, retired school counselor Jim Knapp — who worked at Bethel Park High for 30 years — told The U.S. Sun he did not recall Crooks as a loner who was bullied. Instead, he remembered the student, who graduated in 2022, as "a quiet young man" who "had a small group of friends."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
Assassin Motive Riddle School Trump Shooter Not Bullieda
Source: X

Crooks fired several rounds into the rally crowd and toward Trump, killing one attendee and grazing the former president's ear.

Article continues below advertisement

Knapp said that Crooks "stayed mostly to himself," but added, "I can assure you he was not bullied.” He explained Crooks would eat lunch alone because his friends had different schedules.

The teacher continued: “Every day I would walk through the lunchrooms and I would always make a point to go over to any kid sitting alone to make sure they were comfortable or to see if they wanted to interact. And in Thomas’ case, he would always say, ‘Hey, Mr. Knapp. I’m good, it’s good to see you,’ and then I’d move on. But he was fine."

Knapp said the school "took bullying and mental health very seriously and they were very proactive to stop that kind of behavior ... So unless it was happening in his home or on the internet, Thomas was definitely not bullied."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Assassin Motive Riddle School Trump Shooter Not Bullieda
Source: WTAE

Officials found explosives during a search of Crooks' vehicle in Bethel Park.

As Radar previously reported, the FBI found explosives during a search of the gunman's home in Bethel Park, and the agency said it was investigating Saturday's incident as an "assassination attempt" and "potential domestic terrorism."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.