SAD TRIBUTE: Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Regrets Not Picking Up Phone to Her Amid Cancer Fight – And Calls Her ‘Guardian Angel’
Shannen Doherty's first husband, Ashley Hamilton, paid tribute to the Charmed star after she lost her nearly 10-year battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Oz actor, 49, shared: "Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel. Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times."
Hamilton, who was married to Doherty from 1993 to 1994, confessed that his "love and admiration" for her were still present long after their split.
“Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor. Another painful reminder of how short life truly is. I regret I never reached out during her courageous battle, opting instead to give her grace and space.”
He told the New York Post: “The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her. May she rest in peace.”
Doherty and Hamilton said "I Do" in September 1993, but seven months later, she filed for divorce. The late 53-year-old television star opened up on her troubled marriage in a January episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast.
She claimed she was fired from Season 4 of 90210 due to struggling with a "really horrible marriage" at the time.
- DYING BREATHS: Shannen Doherty’s Doctor Reveals Last Words—‘She Wasn’t Ready to Leave Us’
- DIVORCE SPOILS: Shannen Doherty Received Salvador Dali Painting, Malibu Mansion and ‛Charmed’ Money in Day-Before-Death Split Settlement
- EXPLOSIVE SECRETS SHE TOOK TO GRAVE: Shannen Doherty’s TV Feuds, ‘90201’ Co-Star Flings, ‘Punching Paris Hilton’, Caught in Bed With Other Man and Domestic Violence Torment!
She told costar Jason Priestly: "There were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work.”
“And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, because as it should be, because if everybody else is on time and you’re waiting for one person, it sucks.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Some of the issues in their relationship stemmed from Hamilton's drug use. Doherty confessed she was afraid to leave the house because he might leave to buy illicit substances.
"I certainly wish that I had been sort of sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this. The end result is you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore. And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work. You also have to get your s--- together.'"
Doherty went on marry to professional poker player Rick Salomon in 2002, but they annulled the marriage in 2003. The actress later married to filmmaker Kurt Iswarienko from 2011 to 2024.
The couple settled their divorce the day before Doherty passed away.