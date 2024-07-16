SAD TRIBUTE: Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Regrets Not Picking Up Phone to Her Amid Cancer Fight – And Calls Her ‘Guardian Angel’

Hamilton, who was married to Doherty from 1993 to 1994, confessed that his "love and admiration" for her were still present long after their split.

“Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor. Another painful reminder of how short life truly is. I regret I never reached out during her courageous battle, opting instead to give her grace and space.”

He told the New York Post: “The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her. May she rest in peace.”