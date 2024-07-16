HER DYING BREATHS: Shannen Doherty’s Doctor Reveals Last Words: ‘She Wasn’t Ready to Leave Us’

Piro told PEOPLE: “We kept going until we couldn't go any more. The last conversation that we had, she was in the process of realizing that things had taken a pretty significant turn. The conversation was about love and support and caring and still fighting through. She wanted to continue to take treatment and fight through, even though her physical condition had taken a bit of a downturn. And so we did.”

Despite the “limited situation of options,” he explained: “The conversation was about, ‘What can we do within those limitations?’ as opposed to, ‘Let's do nothing.’ That wasn’t even open for discussion, because that’s not how Shannen lived. She was an incredible warrior in everything she did.”

“In her mind, she was not wanting to consider any other alternative than ‘we were beating this and we were engaged in life. We didn't really talk about what that meant in terms of additional time for her because that just wasn't how she operated. She wanted to live every day, not as if it were her last day, but as if it were the beginning of a whole another chapter for her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.