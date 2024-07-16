EXPLOSIVE SECRETS SHE TOOK TO GRAVE: Shannen Doherty’s TV Feuds, ‘90201’ Co-Star Flings, ‘Punching Paris Hilton’, Caught In Bed With Other Man and Domestic Violence Torment!

Although Doherty only starred as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994, she allegedly engaged in several flings with her male co-stars over the four-season period.

Doherty, then 21, and Jason Priestley, then 22, played siblings Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the popular Fox program. They were caught canoodling in July 1992 while out at the exclusive L.A. nightspot the Roxbury.

An eyewitness spilled at the time: “They were in the VIP room, which is small, dark, and boxlike, and they were making out.

“They were kissing and hugging, and they probably thought they wouldn’t be noticed. But they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were wearing jeans and T-shirts, and looked all rumpled.”

Two years later, Doherty was linked to fellow co-star Luke Perry. But the relationship quickly went south and, after Perry dumped her, Doherty retaliated by telling friends Perry was no good in bed.

One insider revealed: “She tormented him all the time. She’d say, ‘Fans don’t know what a lousy lover he is. They think he’s so romantic. But he’s no big deal.’

“All the young girls would be screaming and clamoring for him – and Shannen would say, ‘If they only knew…he’s no hot potato when it comes to romance.’”