EXPLOSIVE SECRETS SHE TOOK TO GRAVE: Shannen Doherty’s TV Feuds, ‘90201’ Co-Star Flings, ‘Punching Paris Hilton’, Caught In Bed With Other Man and Domestic Violence Torment!
Shannen Doherty’s loved ones are hailing the beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 star as an angel after her breast cancer death over the weekend – but the actress also left behind a spate of secrets she took with her to the grave.
Doherty – who passed away on Saturday after a nine-year battle with breast cancer and left behind a multi-million-dollar fortune for her family – received a flood of tributes upon her death at 53 years old.
Jennie Garth, who starred alongside Doherty on Beverly Hills, 90210, remembered her late co-star as “courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous.”
Garth, 52, wrote over the weekend: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.”
Alyssa Milano, the 51-year-old actress who starred alongside Doherty on Charmed from 1998 to 2001, also remembered her former co-star as “beloved” and “talented.”
Milano wrote: “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.
“She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”
But the touching tributes paid by those closest to Doherty hide a lifetime of scandals, feuds, heartaches, sex secrets, and bust-ups from the actress’ nearly 40 years in showbiz.
Shannen Doherty Faced Spending Christmas in Jail and Other Scandals
Doherty, then 21, faced spending Christmas 1992 in jail following a catfight with aspiring actress Bonita Money.
Then, in January 1993, the Beverly Hills bad girl was sued by a California bank for $36k after more than 70 checks bounced. Doherty also owed more than $61k in credit card bills at the time.
Doherty was evicted from her Hollywood Hills mansion that March for failing to pay over $14k in rent.
Shannen Doherty’s ‘90210’ Co-star Flings
Although Doherty only starred as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994, she allegedly engaged in several flings with her male co-stars over the four-season period.
Doherty, then 21, and Jason Priestley, then 22, played siblings Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the popular Fox program. They were caught canoodling in July 1992 while out at the exclusive L.A. nightspot the Roxbury.
An eyewitness spilled at the time: “They were in the VIP room, which is small, dark, and boxlike, and they were making out.
“They were kissing and hugging, and they probably thought they wouldn’t be noticed. But they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were wearing jeans and T-shirts, and looked all rumpled.”
Two years later, Doherty was linked to fellow co-star Luke Perry. But the relationship quickly went south and, after Perry dumped her, Doherty retaliated by telling friends Perry was no good in bed.
One insider revealed: “She tormented him all the time. She’d say, ‘Fans don’t know what a lousy lover he is. They think he’s so romantic. But he’s no big deal.’
“All the young girls would be screaming and clamoring for him – and Shannen would say, ‘If they only knew…he’s no hot potato when it comes to romance.’”
Paris Hilton Claims Shannen Doherty Slugged Her in the Face During a Jealous Rage
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, then 22, said she was attacked by the brat-packer, then 31, on March 11, 2003, during a run-in at the Hollywood hangout Deluxe.
Sources familiar with the incident said Doherty, who was at the club with old boyfriend Brandon Davis, attacked Hilton because she was convinced the heiress was moving in on her estranged hubby – online betting entrepreneur Rick Solomon.
Hilton’s publicist, Eva Karloczy, claimed at the time: “Paris was minding her own business when Shannen went up to her, grabbed her face and punched her!
“Then, Paris left the club because she didn’t want to have any further problems, even though Shannen was the one who punched her.
“But Shannen got into her own car, followed Paris to her house, and proceeded to smash raw eggs on Paris’ car and scrawl profanities all over it in red lipstick!”
Shannen Doherty's Husband Caught Her in Bed With Cindy Crawford's Husband Randy Gerber
Doherty’s teen hubby, Ashley Hamilton, walked out on the actress after he allegedly caught her romancing hunky Hollywood nightclub manager Randy Gerber.
All h--- broke loose on the morning of December 29, 1993, when Hamilton returned home and found Doherty and Gerber together in bed.
A friend spilled: “She was all over Randy. They were kissing, hugging, and holding hands, and Shannen wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.
“She told me, ‘Men are like a pair of shoes. When they get worn out, you have to get a new pair.’”
Shannen Doherty’s Domestic Violence Torment
Doherty’s one-time fiancé, Dean Factor, allegedly battered the Charmed actress in early 1993 after the pair got into an argument at a Los Angeles nightclub.
Although Factor filed for a restraining order against Doherty on May 25, 1993, and alleged physical violence and threats on the part of Doherty, the starlet’s father claimed that the abuse came from Factor and not her.
Doherty’s father charged: “Their relationship was already in trouble. Now there’s nothing left.
“If Dean thinks beating my daughter makes him a man, he’s wrong!”