FINDING GOD! Steve Bannon Surviving Jail With ‘Spiritual Exercises’

Shortly before he was locked up for contempt of congress, Bannon told Tucker Carlson that he would view his time in prison as “serving his country” and do “a lot of spiritual exercises, Saint Ignatius of Loyola, different spiritual exercises that come out of the Catholic Church.”

Bannon, 70, has often turned to religion for comfort in times of darkness. In the 2017 biography Bannon: Always the Rebel, the former Donald Trump advisor admitted that Saint Ignatius' daily examen exercise saved his life by helping him quit drinking in the late '90s.

In the book, Bannon explained: “I could center myself and get a practical program for each day. It’s a five-step program to, essentially, become aware of the presence of God in your life, the presence of God as you review the day at the end of the day. You also then review the day with gratitude. You pay attention to what emotions you had at certain things. You choose, each day, what was the chief feature of that day — was that anger? Was it jealousy? It’s just a way to settle yourself. To read religious texts in a certain way. Basically, you pray.”

He added to America Magazine: “The simple but powerful technique of the daily examen has become a tool for me to lead a better, more fulfilled life. The daily exercise has helped to ground me by understanding my failures in the previous day before turning to the day ahead.”