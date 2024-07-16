FINDING GOD! Steve Bannon Surviving Jail With ‘Spiritual Exercises’
Steve Bannon is surviving jail by reading spiritual tomes and doing ‘spiritual exercises.’
He said before he was banged up he would be using his time behind bars to get contemplative — and he’s living up to his word.
A source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com: “Steve has found God! He’s always had an interest in spirituality, but now he’s taken it to another level. He spends his time poring over spiritual books and doing meditation-style exercises. But he’s still the same old Steve and will be getting back to his [work] as soon as he gets out.”
Shortly before he was locked up for contempt of congress, Bannon told Tucker Carlson that he would view his time in prison as “serving his country” and do “a lot of spiritual exercises, Saint Ignatius of Loyola, different spiritual exercises that come out of the Catholic Church.”
Bannon, 70, has often turned to religion for comfort in times of darkness. In the 2017 biography Bannon: Always the Rebel, the former Donald Trump advisor admitted that Saint Ignatius' daily examen exercise saved his life by helping him quit drinking in the late '90s.
In the book, Bannon explained: “I could center myself and get a practical program for each day. It’s a five-step program to, essentially, become aware of the presence of God in your life, the presence of God as you review the day at the end of the day. You also then review the day with gratitude. You pay attention to what emotions you had at certain things. You choose, each day, what was the chief feature of that day — was that anger? Was it jealousy? It’s just a way to settle yourself. To read religious texts in a certain way. Basically, you pray.”
He added to America Magazine: “The simple but powerful technique of the daily examen has become a tool for me to lead a better, more fulfilled life. The daily exercise has helped to ground me by understanding my failures in the previous day before turning to the day ahead.”
- TARGET ON HIS BACK: Trump Math Geek Shooter’s Classmate Reveals Gun Nut Was Bullied ‘So Much’ Every Day at School
- BLAME GAME: Republicans Say ‘Sleepy Joe’ Call To Put Trump in ‘Bullseye’ Sparked Assassination Attempt!
- RADAR EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Turns Back on George Clooney After Brutal Op-Ed Takedown of Old ‘Friend’ Biden
The former White House strategist has been languishing in a brutal federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut as he serves a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A source told RadarOnline.com last week: “Steve always prided himself of being a political maverick and loved his freedoms and home comforts, so this regime is going to kill him. It would test anyone’s sanity, but especially someone like him.”
According to an insider, Bannon is “desperate to reach out” to his old pal Trump in the wake of the shocking assassination attempt over the weekend and “thinks he can give him advice about staying strong considering he’s doing time.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Bannon, who is also the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, spoke to the right-wing outlet from behind bars about his incarceration in a recent interview.
He said: “When one leader goes down another steps up, when one person can’t fulfill their task and purpose another steps up ... whatever the cause or the occasion, in any and all situations, the next person — male or female, young or old — steps into the breach.”
“That is the foundational power of our country and our populist nationalist movement — citizens ... citizens engaged and on fire for our country — NEXT MAN UP.”