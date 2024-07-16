FINAL GIFT: Tragic Shannen Doherty Leaves $6M Malibu Mansion and Millions More for Family

Doherty finalized her divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 50, just one day before she died, as RadarOnline.com reported. The couple filed joint paperwork on Friday, July 12, and the actress also waived her rights to spousal support.

In court documents that surfaced last month, she claimed her ex was waiting "in hopes that I die" from terminal cancer to avoid shelling out any money to her. She also accused the big-time photographer of withholding information about his finances.

Doherty wrote: “During marriage, particularly in the later years of our relationship, Kurt earned several million dollars per year. He has made a name for himself in his industry. Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916. My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708.”