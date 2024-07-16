FINAL GIFT: Tragic Shannen Doherty Leaves $6M Malibu Mansion and Millions More for Family
Late actress Shannen Doherty left a $6 million Malibu estate and millions more to her grieving family after succumbing to her almost decade-long battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Doherty, who was 53 when she passed away at home over the weekend, disclosed information about her finances in a divorce court filing in the weeks leading up to her death.
In an income and expense declaration filed in June, Doherty said she owned $3 million in real estate — explaining that she still had to pay $3 million on the mortgage for the Malibu home. She also revealed she had $251K in the bank along with a $134K pension, plus more than $1.8 million in stocks and bonds. Additionally, among her assets were funds she received from an insurance company after suing over damage to her home.
The actress wrote that her monthly income totaled $21K, but she noted this would see a serious dip when her early-2000s hit TV show Charmed was removed from streaming platforms later that month, per In Touch Weekly.
Doherty finalized her divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 50, just one day before she died, as RadarOnline.com reported. The couple filed joint paperwork on Friday, July 12, and the actress also waived her rights to spousal support.
In court documents that surfaced last month, she claimed her ex was waiting "in hopes that I die" from terminal cancer to avoid shelling out any money to her. She also accused the big-time photographer of withholding information about his finances.
Doherty wrote: “During marriage, particularly in the later years of our relationship, Kurt earned several million dollars per year. He has made a name for himself in his industry. Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916. My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708.”
- FINAL WISH: Shannen Doherty Wanted Remains to Be Mixed With Dog and Dad’s Ashes After Death
- ‘SHE WAS THE STRONGEST’: Tragic Shannen Doherty’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ Pals Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Pay Tribute to Star
- Shannen Doherty's Last Act: 90210 Star Settled Bitter Divorce With Ex-Husband Just 24 Hours Before Losing Battle With Cancer
"While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life."
"Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his 'agent,' while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me.”
Iswarienko's attorney, Katherine Heersema, later denied her client was "simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die."
She stated: "He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward."
The couple was married for nearly 12 years before their January 2023 split.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.