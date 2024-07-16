MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mom Blythe Danner ‘Raced to Hospital’ During Posh Charity Do – But 81-Year-Old Movie Icon ‘Doing Fine’
Movie icon Blythe Danner caused quite the scare at a charity benefit in the Hamptons on Saturday, when she was whisked away by ambulance to a nearby hospital following a “medical incident,” RadarOnline.com can report.
The 81-year-old silver screen icon, and mother of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, was attending the Springs Food Pantry E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024 at the Corbett Estate in East Hampton, NY, at the time of the incident.
A representative from Paltrow’s lifestyle company GOOP, also told the outlet that Danner was “completely fine."
In a report published on July 15, a source told People: "It was early on in the event, and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway."
In 2022 Danner also told the outlet she had battled the same disease — oral cancer — that took the life of her husband, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002.
Danner shared: “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer. I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."
She further confessed: "I kept it from my kids for a long time. I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry."
The Goop founder later said she was understandably concerned when Danner broke the news.
Gwyneth said: "I was obviously very shocked. It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."
She also spoke on how her mother underwent a third surgery procedure with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020 to combat the disease.
Gwyneth gushed: "She went through it with so much grace. I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."
RadarOnline previously reported that in 2022, Gwyneth feared contracting the same cancer after what both her father and mother went through.
A source said she'd been getting cancer screenings regularly and making her health a top priority, but was still “carrying a ton of anxiety over this."
