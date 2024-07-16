Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celebrities

MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mom Blythe Danner ‘Raced to Hospital’ During Posh Charity Do – But 81-Year-Old Movie Icon ‘Doing Fine’

Image of Blythe Danner
Source: MEGA

Blythe Danner, the 81-year-old actress had a 'medical scare' but is reportedly 'doing fine.'

By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Movie icon Blythe Danner caused quite the scare at a charity benefit in the Hamptons on Saturday, when she was whisked away by ambulance to a nearby hospital following a “medical incident,” RadarOnline.com can report.

The 81-year-old silver screen icon, and mother of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, was attending the Springs Food Pantry E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024 at the Corbett Estate in East Hampton, NY, at the time of the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow struggling to blend families with husband brad falchuk
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth has said her mother, Blythe Danner, is 'fine' after she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A representative from Paltrow’s lifestyle company GOOP, also told the outlet that Danner was “completely fine."

In a report published on July 15, a source told People: "It was early on in the event, and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway."

In 2022 Danner also told the outlet she had battled the same disease — oral cancer — that took the life of her husband, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002.

Danner shared: “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer. I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth
Source: MEGA

After both her mother and father were diagnosed with throat cancer, Paltrow said she feared contracting it, too.

MORE ON:
celebrities
Article continues below advertisement

She further confessed: "I kept it from my kids for a long time. I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry."

The Goop founder later said she was understandably concerned when Danner broke the news.

Gwyneth said: "I was obviously very shocked. It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."

She also spoke on how her mother underwent a third surgery procedure with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020 to combat the disease.

Gwyneth gushed: "She went through it with so much grace. I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow said she was 'shocked' and that it felt 'eerie' to learn her mother had contracted the same cancer as her late father, Bruce Paltrow.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline previously reported that in 2022, Gwyneth feared contracting the same cancer after what both her father and mother went through.

A source said she'd been getting cancer screenings regularly and making her health a top priority, but was still “carrying a ton of anxiety over this."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.