MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mom Blythe Danner ‘Raced to Hospital’ During Posh Charity Do – But 81-Year-Old Movie Icon ‘Doing Fine’

A representative from Paltrow’s lifestyle company GOOP, also told the outlet that Danner was “completely fine."

In a report published on July 15, a source told People: "It was early on in the event, and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway."

In 2022 Danner also told the outlet she had battled the same disease — oral cancer — that took the life of her husband, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002.

Danner shared: “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer. I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."