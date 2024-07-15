FINAL WISH: Shannen Doherty Wanted Remains to Be Mixed With Dog and Dad’s Ashes After Death

Months before her tragic death at 53, cancer-stricken actress Shannon Doherty admitted that she wanted her remains to be mixed with the ashes of her beloved dog and her dad, who died in 2010.

On an episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast in January, the Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said: “I do not want to be buried. I want to be cremated ... really mix it up so it's a healthy mixture of my father, me, and Bowie.”

Doherty also discussed the possibility of scattering her ashes in “precious spots” like Malibu or using her remains to grow a tree — and even gave her best friend Chris Cortazzo permission to wear some of her around his neck in a necklace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.