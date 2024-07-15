Your tip
FINAL WISH: Shannen Doherty Wanted Remains to Be Mixed With Dog and Dad’s Ashes After Death

Shannon Doherty and her dog Bowie
Source: Instagram/@theshando

Months before her tragic death at 53, cancer-stricken actress Shannon Doherty admitted that she wanted her remains to be mixed with the ashes of her beloved dog and her dad.

Jul. 15 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Months before her tragic death at 53, cancer-stricken actress Shannon Doherty admitted that she wanted her remains to be mixed with the ashes of her beloved dog and her dad, who died in 2010.

On an episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast in January, the Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said: “I do not want to be buried. I want to be cremated ... really mix it up so it's a healthy mixture of my father, me, and Bowie.”

Doherty also discussed the possibility of scattering her ashes in “precious spots” like Malibu or using her remains to grow a tree — and even gave her best friend Chris Cortazzo permission to wear some of her around his neck in a necklace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty
Source: MEGA

The TV star was surrounded by her loved ones, including her cherished German Shepherd Bowie, when she passed away on Saturday following a nine-year battle with breast cancer.

When Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she credited her canine companion with sensing that something was wrong and detecting the illness before anyone else. In 2016, she recalled that Bowie “would obsessively sniff right here on my right side for a long time before. So, it made sense when I got diagnosed.”

shannen doherty died age
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty was candid about her battle with cancer, beginning with her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Earlier this year, Doherty paid tribute to Bowie — who has an Instagram account of her own — on social media, writing: “Happy birthday to the best dog in the world. I love you to an obsessive point.”

In a previous post, Doherty called her dog the “love of my life ... It’s amazing what dogs can get you thru. Heart wrenching s--- becomes bearable. To think that not all dogs, all animals are treated with such love and respect. Can we please be kind?”

Although Doherty was an outspoken advocate for rescue animals, Bowie was a purebred German Shepherd given to her as a gift by her ex Kurt Iswarienko.

shannen
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko were married for 11 years.

In her final act, Doherty reached a settlement in her bitter divorce from her estranged ex just one day before she died from cancer.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple filed joint paperwork on Friday, July 12 stating that the filing was uncontested, with Doherty waiving her rights to spousal support after previously accusing Iswarienko of waiting “in hopes that I die” to avoid making payments.

Source: radar
