DEMOCRAT DOOM: Insiders Warn ‘Vibe is Grim’ for Joe Biden As He Battles Trump For White House

An outlet spoke with several people behind the scenes who expressed concern about Biden losing to a man that the Democratic presidential campaign has billed as a threat to democracy.

Between the president’s poor debate performance, questions surrounding his cognitive abilities, and calls for him to step down, things were bad enough. Then things spiraled further with the assassination attempt on Trump, which has galvanized his party and followers. And on Monday, Florida Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the illegal documents case against the former president.

Matt Bennett, the co-founder of Third Way, a Democratic think tank, told the New York Times: “The vibe is grim. I haven’t talked to a single Democrat who is like, ‘Things are fine.’ It’s universal.”

However, some Democrats are still rallying around Biden. Former Chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile told the outlet: “I hope every donor, every supporter, everybody who has seen Joe Biden fight the last two and a half weeks understands and appreciates that we have put so much on his strong, steel shoulders.”

She added: “If he is not going to buckle under the weight of what has happened over the last two and a half weeks, I don’t know why anyone else should.”