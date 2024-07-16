DEMOCRAT DOOM: Insiders Warn ‘Vibe is Grim’ for Joe Biden As He Battles Trump For White House
Democratic lawmakers, strategists, and activists say the vibe is ‘grim’ as they scramble to bolster President Joe Biden’s chances of obtaining a second term in office, following the attempt on Donald Trump’s life this past weekend.
They fear the assassination attempt helped Trump’s chances of winning on Nov. 5 and are trying to rehabilitate the commander-in-chief’s image, which has been in steady decline since the June 27 presidential debate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An outlet spoke with several people behind the scenes who expressed concern about Biden losing to a man that the Democratic presidential campaign has billed as a threat to democracy.
Between the president’s poor debate performance, questions surrounding his cognitive abilities, and calls for him to step down, things were bad enough. Then things spiraled further with the assassination attempt on Trump, which has galvanized his party and followers. And on Monday, Florida Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the illegal documents case against the former president.
Matt Bennett, the co-founder of Third Way, a Democratic think tank, told the New York Times: “The vibe is grim. I haven’t talked to a single Democrat who is like, ‘Things are fine.’ It’s universal.”
However, some Democrats are still rallying around Biden. Former Chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile told the outlet: “I hope every donor, every supporter, everybody who has seen Joe Biden fight the last two and a half weeks understands and appreciates that we have put so much on his strong, steel shoulders.”
She added: “If he is not going to buckle under the weight of what has happened over the last two and a half weeks, I don’t know why anyone else should.”
But while Biden will continue to focus on his message of unity and showing that he can unite the country in a way Trump cannot, that has not allayed the fears of many in the Democratic camp.
A moderate House Democrat said the iconic image of Trump bloodied and holding his fist high after the attack, was an “unflattering contrast” to Biden whose mental and physical fitness has been under a microscope for the last several weeks.
While there had been more of a concerted effort to try and replace Biden less than four months before the presidential election, several Democratic lawmakers and strategists said that had been put on the backburner since the attempt on Trump’s life.
However, Aaron Regenberg, an organizer with Pass the Torch, which is pushing for a new Democratic presidential nominee to replace Biden, said: “If this all goes the way it looks like it will, the dividing line in Democratic politics moving forward is going to be, ‘Did you have the sense and courage to try to push for change while we had a chance?’ ”
The Democratic Party will officially name their candidate for president at the Democratic National Convention in August.