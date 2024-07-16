ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT BILLIONS: How Donald Trump Is Making A KILLING From Surviving Shooting

Neil Wilson, chief analyst at the brokerage company Finalto, said the meteoric rise was a “bet on Trump” amid speculation that the shocking assassination attempt would boost his lead in the polls.

As Wilson explained to The Guardian: “DJT is moving on Trump’s improved odds of winning. But it’s also because you think more people will be drawn to the platform to access a re-elected Trump.”

Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at the investment bank BNY Mellon, added: “The narrative for the day rests on the ‘Trump trade’ with many investors assuming the weekend events add to the former president being re-elected.”

Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at State of Wisconsin Investment Board, told the BBC: “As the election intensifies, investors are betting that more individuals will tune in to the social media platform to express their views as well as be among the first to view the postings from President Trump and his team.”