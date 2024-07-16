Trump Tells ALL On Uncensored LEAKED Call With RFK Jr. … AND Shares Vaccine Fears!: ‘Biden Asked Me Why I Turned my Head... Bullet Felt Like World’s Biggest Mosquito’
In a leaked video of a call between Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the GOP candidate said President Joe Biden asked him about the moment he turned his head and narrowly escaped an assassination attempt over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video — which was originally posted to X by RFK Jr.'s son, Bobby Kennedy III — shows the Independent Party's presidential candidate standing next to an American flag, with Trump on speaker phone.
After discussing some Covid-19-vaccine-related conspiracy theories, the topic of conversation shifted to the 2024 election as the former president insisted: "We're gonna win. You know, we're way ahead of the guy."
He seemed to be referring to Biden, and continued on to say the president "called me" after the shooting, and was "very nice actually."
Trump told RFK Jr.: "He said, how did you choose to move to the right?"
Trump explained he happened to turn his head because he was calling attention to a "chart" on immigration.
"I said, I was just showing a chart — I didn't have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country, right?" the former president said of his call with Biden.
He said when the bullet grazed his ear it "it felt like a giant — like the world's largest mosquito."
RFK Jr. said he was "mortified" about the video leak that came from his son, writing on X Tuesday morning: "President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president."
In Bobby's X post — which has since been deleted — he wrote: "I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public."
"If I violated some kind of law in posting this my only wish is to have Dr. Anthony Fauci as my cellmate. This is not a cheapfake or somebody doing a Trump voice. This is the real deal."
A day earlier, RFK Jr. posted: "Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump. Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race."
The FBI continues to investigate the shooting at Trump's rally "as an assassination attempt" and as "potential domestic terrorism."
The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, is believed to have acted alone and was a registered Republican. He was shot dead by the Secret Service after he fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 toward Trump and into the crowd, killing one attendee.