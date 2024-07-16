Trump Tells ALL On Uncensored LEAKED Call With RFK Jr. … AND Shares Vaccine Fears!: ‘Biden Asked Me Why I Turned my Head... Bullet Felt Like World’s Biggest Mosquito’

After discussing some Covid-19-vaccine-related conspiracy theories, the topic of conversation shifted to the 2024 election as the former president insisted: "We're gonna win. You know, we're way ahead of the guy."

He seemed to be referring to Biden, and continued on to say the president "called me" after the shooting, and was "very nice actually."

Trump told RFK Jr.: "He said, how did you choose to move to the right?"

Trump explained he happened to turn his head because he was calling attention to a "chart" on immigration.

"I said, I was just showing a chart — I didn't have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country, right?" the former president said of his call with Biden.