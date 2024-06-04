Dr. Anthony Fauci Blames Fox News and Marjorie Taylor Greene for Death Threats Against Him: ‘It’s a Pattern’

Dr. Anthony Fauci blamed Fox News and Marjorie Taylor Greene for the onslaught of death threats he has received since overseeing the country’s COVID-19 response beginning back in 2020, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Dr. Fauci, 83, retired in 2022, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared on Capitol Hill on Monday to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.