Dr. Anthony Fauci Blames Fox News and Marjorie Taylor Greene for Death Threats Against Him: ‘It’s a Pattern’
Dr. Anthony Fauci blamed Fox News and Marjorie Taylor Greene for the onslaught of death threats he has received since overseeing the country’s COVID-19 response beginning back in 2020, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Dr. Fauci, 83, retired in 2022, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared on Capitol Hill on Monday to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
House Republicans confronted Dr. Fauci with several allegations connected to the COVID-19 pandemic – including accusations that he helped cover up the origins of the deadly virus and suppressed evidence that the virus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins later spoke with the retired chief medical advisor to the president on Monday night shortly after he testified before Congress. She specifically asked Dr. Fauci about the death threats he continues to receive nearly two years after his retirement.
“You testified there at the end about the threats that you and your family are still getting even to this day,” Collins began. “And I just wonder if you ever thought that you would still be getting threats like that, credible threats against your life even now, two years out of government service?”
Dr. Fauci went on to blame media outlets like Fox News, as well as GOP politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene, for the death threats against him and his family. He said that it was a “pattern” that happens like “clockwork.”
“It’s very interesting,” Dr. Fauci started. “It’s a pattern that whenever somebody gets up – whether it’s a news media, you know Fox News, does it a lot, or it’s somebody in Congress who gets up and makes a public statement that’s responsible for the deaths of X number of people because of policies or some crazy idea that I created – immediately, it’s like clockwork. The death threats go way up.”
“So, that’s the reason why I’m still getting death threats,” he continued, “when you have performances like that unusual performance by Marjorie Taylor Greene in today’s hearing, those are the kind of things that drive up the death threats because there is a segment of the population out there that believe that kind of nonsense.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Fauci oversaw the nation’s COVID-19 response when the virus first devastated the world back in 2020 under then-President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden later tapped Dr. Fauci to be his chief medical advisor in January 2021. Dr. Fauci retired from his role as chief medical advisor to the president, as well as his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in December 2022.
Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci’s testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on Monday was nothing short of dramatic.
Dr. Fauci sparred with several members of the House GOP – including members like Debbie Lesko and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The immunologist sparred with Congresswoman Lesko after she baselessly claimed that she possessed emails that proved Dr. Fauci lied under oath regarding the origins of the COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Fauci also fought back-and-forth with Congressman Greene after she refused to call him “doctor” and called for his arrest.
“Do the American people deserve to be abused like that, Mr. Fauci? Because you’re not a doctor,” Greene said on Monday. “You’re Mr. Fauci in my few minutes.”
“No,” she added after Dr. Fauci attempted to respond, “I don’t need your answer.”