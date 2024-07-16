Your tip
NEW NIGHTMARE: Intelligence Report Suggests Iran Is Plotting to Kill Donald Trump After Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt

Photo of Donald Trump standing at a podium.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

The nightmare may not be over for former President Donald Trump in the wake of a recent assassination attempt.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S. government received intelligence reports that suggested Iran has allegedly been plotting the murder of the 78-year-old presidential candidate.

iran plotting kill donald trump intelligence report
Source: @citizenfreepress/X

A man attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on July 13.

Trump's campaign had already reportedly ramped up his security. However, his staffers would not confirm if they had been given information about Iran's alleged plot.

They said in a statement: "We do not comment on President Trump’s security detail. All questions should be directed to The United States Secret Service."

iran plotting kill donald trump intelligence report
Source: mega

A new intelligence report suggests Iran may also be plotting Donald Trump's assassination.

While discussing the shocking report, CNN's Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez clarified there was no current evidence that indicated the Saturday, July 13, attempt on Trump's life by late 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was related to the alleged "Iranian plot."

Evans continued: “It appears to be a coincidence, obviously, but it is one of those things that is raising new questions, I think, for the Secret Service and for everybody involved in the protection of Donald Trump, how it was that these events, took place as they did on Saturday."

iran plotting kill donald trump intelligence report
Source: mega

Donald Trump's campaign did not confirm whether they were aware of the Iran assassination reports.

“How did someone, this 20-year-old person, get onto that roof, again, knowing that they had this intelligence, the Secret Service was aware of this intelligence, and they had taken obviously, some additional steps. But how did that person get on a roof and be able to fire off these shots, that almost killed, Donald Trump? Those are very, very big, important questions."

iran plotting kill donald trump intelligence report
Source: mega

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed within seconds of his attack on the campaign rally.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Crooks fired off several shots toward the crowd with an AR-15. One of the bullets nicked Trump in the upper ear.

The attack left two dead, including the gunman, who was "neutralized" by Secret Service within seconds of the attack.

Following the incident, Trump revealed that he "immediately that something was wrong" when he heard a "whizzing sound" and quickly felt "the bullet ripping through the skin."

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."

Source: radar

