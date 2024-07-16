NEW NIGHTMARE: Intelligence Report Suggests Iran Is Plotting to Kill Donald Trump After Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt
The nightmare may not be over for former President Donald Trump in the wake of a recent assassination attempt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S. government received intelligence reports that suggested Iran has allegedly been plotting the murder of the 78-year-old presidential candidate.
Trump's campaign had already reportedly ramped up his security. However, his staffers would not confirm if they had been given information about Iran's alleged plot.
They said in a statement: "We do not comment on President Trump’s security detail. All questions should be directed to The United States Secret Service."
While discussing the shocking report, CNN's Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez clarified there was no current evidence that indicated the Saturday, July 13, attempt on Trump's life by late 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was related to the alleged "Iranian plot."
Evans continued: “It appears to be a coincidence, obviously, but it is one of those things that is raising new questions, I think, for the Secret Service and for everybody involved in the protection of Donald Trump, how it was that these events, took place as they did on Saturday."
- AMERICA’S GUN WAR: AR-15 Rifle Used in Trump Shooting in Crossfires of Nation’s Arms Struggle… 24 MILLLION of Them in US
- WIDOW’S SCORN: Wife of Slain Fire Chief Killed at Trump Rally Refused Call From Joe Biden
- BAND BUST-UP: Jack Black Kills ‘All Future Creative Plans’ With Tenacious D Bandmate After He Joked: ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’
“How did someone, this 20-year-old person, get onto that roof, again, knowing that they had this intelligence, the Secret Service was aware of this intelligence, and they had taken obviously, some additional steps. But how did that person get on a roof and be able to fire off these shots, that almost killed, Donald Trump? Those are very, very big, important questions."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Crooks fired off several shots toward the crowd with an AR-15. One of the bullets nicked Trump in the upper ear.
The attack left two dead, including the gunman, who was "neutralized" by Secret Service within seconds of the attack.
Following the incident, Trump revealed that he "immediately that something was wrong" when he heard a "whizzing sound" and quickly felt "the bullet ripping through the skin."
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."
Assassination Attempt: Donald Trump, With Blood on Face, Whisked off Stage at Penn. Rally as Gunshots Heard
‘SHOOTER IS DOWN:’ Person Who Shot at President Trump has Been 'Neutralized'; 'No Longer an Immediate Threat'
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Donald Trump Stands and Raises His Fist in Defiance After Multiple Shots Fired at Him in Assassination Attempt at Penn. Rally
'Let Me Get My Shoes': Microphone Captures Donald Trump's Comments Immediately After Assassination Attempt at Rally
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
How Was Would-Be Assassin Missed? Man Tells How He Frantically Tried to Warn Police of Rifle-Carrying Sniper on Roof Before Trump Assassination Attempt
'We Cannot Be Like This’: President Joe Biden Calls for the Nation to 'Unite' After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
'We Screamed for 3 Minutes at Police and Secret Service': Eyewitness Describes Would-Be Trump Assassin Crawl Across the Roof, Claims Law Enforcement Missed Chance to Stop Shooting
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Claims He Was Shot in the 'Upper Part' of His Right Ear in Assassination Attempt
Blood-Stained Hero Tells of Assassination Aftermath After Madman Unloaded Rifle at Trump Rally
First Photo of 20-Year-Old Local Pennsylvania Man Who Tried to Assassinate Ex-President Trump; Thomas Matthew Crooks ID’d as Gunman
FIRST PHOTOS: Feds Raid Pennsylvania Home of Trump Would-Be Assassin — What We Know So Far About Sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks
New Video: Sniper on Rooftop Squeezes Off Up to 9 Shots at Trump — Before He's Eliminated With a Single Shot to Head
Explosive Devices Found in Car of Gunman Who Attempted to Assassinate Former President Donald Trump
Outrage: Why Was Building Unguarded Just 130 Yards From Trump — as New Eyewitness Reveals He Told Cops TWICE Sniper Was Moving From Roof to Roof
'Contrary to Everything We Stand for': President Joe Biden Condemns Attack on Trump and Calls for 'Unity'
DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE SHOOTING: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Here, I Should Be Dead!’
SHOOTER PROBE: FBI Hauls Away Van Belonging to Trump Gunman Thomas Crooks for Forensic Testing
REVEALED: Secret Service Team for Trump was ‘Mostly Temporary Replacements’
SECURITY SHAKE-UP: How Joe Biden and Trump’s Campaigns are Throwing Rings of Steel Round the Rivals
BLAME GAME: Republicans Say ‘Sleepy Joe’ Call To Put Trump in ‘Bullseye’ Sparked Assassination Attempt!
TARGET ON HIS BACK: Trump Math Geek Shooter’s Classmate Reveals Gun Nut Was Bullied ‘So Much’ Every Day at School
SHOOTER BAN: Bank Giant Pulls TV Ad Featuring Donald Trump’s Geeky, Gun-Nut Wannabe Assassin
BAND BUST-UP: Jack Black Kills ‘All Future Creative Plans’ With Tenacious D Bandmate After He Joked: ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’
WIDOW’S SCORN: Wife of Slain Fire Chief Killed at Trump Rally Refused Call From Joe Biden