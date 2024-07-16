NEW NIGHTMARE: Intelligence Report Suggests Iran Is Plotting to Kill Donald Trump After Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Crooks fired off several shots toward the crowd with an AR-15. One of the bullets nicked Trump in the upper ear.

The attack left two dead, including the gunman, who was "neutralized" by Secret Service within seconds of the attack.

Following the incident, Trump revealed that he "immediately that something was wrong" when he heard a "whizzing sound" and quickly felt "the bullet ripping through the skin."

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."