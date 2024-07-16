AMERICA’S GUN WAR: AR-15 Rifle Used in Trump Shooting in Crossfires of Nation’s Arms Struggle… 24 MILLLION of Them in US

Thomas Matthew Crooks used an AR-15 in his attempt to assassinate Donald Trump over the weekend, and there are currently 24 million of these deadly semi-automatic weapons in the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The gun was designed in the 1950s and meant to be used on the battlefield but has been responsible for almost a quarter of the country’s mass shootings, including at a Uvalde elementary school in Texas in May 2022, in which 21 people – 19 of them children, were killed.

The semi-automatic rifle has grown in popularity since the ending of the Assault Weapons Ban in 2004. It’s also a cash cow for the country's $28 billion firearms industry.