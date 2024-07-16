Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Shannen Doherty

DIVORCE SPOILS: Shannen Doherty Received Salvador Dali Painting, Malibu Mansion and ‛Charmed’ Money in Day-Before-Death Split Settlement

Image of Shannen Doherty
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty divorce settlement was finalized the day before she died.

By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Finalized just 24 hours before her death on July 13, Shannen Doherty was awarded a Salvador Dali painting, her $6 million Malibu home and its furnishings, among other spoils, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As part of the settlement, Doherty also received residuals from her television shows Beverly Hills 90201 and Charmed, along with her Screen Actors Guild producers pension plan, all rights to her production company, and bank and retirement accounts.

Article continues below advertisement
shannen
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty was awarded a Salvador Dali painting as part of her divorce settlement.

Doherty also got to keep a 1979 Ford Pickup Truck, along with a 2007 and a 2019 Range Rover and half of the licensing and syndication fees for any of her ex's photographic and video work, per a copy of the divorce judgment between Doherty and her former husband Kurt Iswarienko obtained by In Touch.

Iswarienko received the couple's private Mooney M-20 jet, in exchange for paying Doherty a $100,000 lump sum.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
shannen doherty
Source: Instagram/@theshando

Doherty was 53 years old when she passed away at her Malibu home on July 13.

Article continues below advertisement

He also retained interest in his companies and was awarded several bank accounts, and was awarded a 1975 Gibson Les Paul custom black beauty guitar, a 1980 Gibson ES-335 walnut guitar, a 2014 Gibson J45 custom acoustic guitar, and a restored Garard mono + stereo record player.

Iwasikari also had to pay Doherty $10,000 in exchange for lighting, camera and digital equipment.

MORE ON:
Shannen Doherty
Article continues below advertisement
shannen doherty died age
Source: MEGA

Doherty left her $6million Malibu mansion to her grieving family.

Article continues below advertisement

In court documents that surfaced last month, Doherty claimed her ex was waiting "in hopes that I die" from terminal cancer to avoid shelling out any money to her. She also accused the big-time photographer of withholding information about his finances.

Doherty wrote: “During marriage, particularly in the later years of our relationship, Kurt earned several million dollars per year. He has made a name for himself in his industry. Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916. My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708.”

Doherty left her mansion to her family in her will. She also spoke about wanting to be cremated and have her ashes mixed with those of her father and her dog.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

The TV star was surrounded by her loved ones, including her cherished German Shepherd Bowie, when she passed away on Saturday following a nine-year battle with breast cancer.

When Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she credited her canine companion with sensing that something was wrong and detecting the illness before anyone else.

In 2016, she recalled Bowie “would obsessively sniff right here on my right side for a long time before. So, it made sense when I got diagnosed.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.