DIVORCE SPOILS: Shannen Doherty Received Salvador Dali Painting, Malibu Mansion and ‛Charmed’ Money in Day-Before-Death Split Settlement
Finalized just 24 hours before her death on July 13, Shannen Doherty was awarded a Salvador Dali painting, her $6 million Malibu home and its furnishings, among other spoils, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As part of the settlement, Doherty also received residuals from her television shows Beverly Hills 90201 and Charmed, along with her Screen Actors Guild producers pension plan, all rights to her production company, and bank and retirement accounts.
Doherty also got to keep a 1979 Ford Pickup Truck, along with a 2007 and a 2019 Range Rover and half of the licensing and syndication fees for any of her ex's photographic and video work, per a copy of the divorce judgment between Doherty and her former husband Kurt Iswarienko obtained by In Touch.
Iswarienko received the couple's private Mooney M-20 jet, in exchange for paying Doherty a $100,000 lump sum.
He also retained interest in his companies and was awarded several bank accounts, and was awarded a 1975 Gibson Les Paul custom black beauty guitar, a 1980 Gibson ES-335 walnut guitar, a 2014 Gibson J45 custom acoustic guitar, and a restored Garard mono + stereo record player.
Iwasikari also had to pay Doherty $10,000 in exchange for lighting, camera and digital equipment.
In court documents that surfaced last month, Doherty claimed her ex was waiting "in hopes that I die" from terminal cancer to avoid shelling out any money to her. She also accused the big-time photographer of withholding information about his finances.
Doherty wrote: “During marriage, particularly in the later years of our relationship, Kurt earned several million dollars per year. He has made a name for himself in his industry. Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916. My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708.”
Doherty left her mansion to her family in her will. She also spoke about wanting to be cremated and have her ashes mixed with those of her father and her dog.
The TV star was surrounded by her loved ones, including her cherished German Shepherd Bowie, when she passed away on Saturday following a nine-year battle with breast cancer.
When Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she credited her canine companion with sensing that something was wrong and detecting the illness before anyone else.
In 2016, she recalled Bowie “would obsessively sniff right here on my right side for a long time before. So, it made sense when I got diagnosed.”