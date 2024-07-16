DIVORCE SPOILS: Shannen Doherty Received Salvador Dali Painting, Malibu Mansion and ‛Charmed’ Money in Day-Before-Death Split Settlement

Doherty also got to keep a 1979 Ford Pickup Truck, along with a 2007 and a 2019 Range Rover and half of the licensing and syndication fees for any of her ex's photographic and video work, per a copy of the divorce judgment between Doherty and her former husband Kurt Iswarienko obtained by In Touch.

Iswarienko received the couple's private Mooney M-20 jet, in exchange for paying Doherty a $100,000 lump sum.

