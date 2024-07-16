Man Accused of Paying Teen in Cash and Drugs for Revenge Killing of Rival May Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors
A 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed a Pennsylvania man last spring. Over a year later, prosecutors announced another man has been arrested for allegedly paying the reported shooter in drugs and money to commit the crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by the Observer-Reporter, the teen, Antonyo Owens, is accused of gunning down 38-year-old Anthony Jones near a church in Uniontown around 11:30 a.m. on June 6, 2023, Front Page Detectives reported.
Owens was arrested five days later and charged as an adult with criminal homicide, officials said.
Now, prosecutors say that 38-year-old Calvin Jay Huffman hired Owens to kill Jones because of revenge and “an ongoing dispute between Huffman and Jones regarding a large amount of drugs."
At a press conference, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said: “We are alleging that at the time of Anthony Jones’ murder, Huffman was in a dispute with the victim over narcotics and paid Owens a significant amount of money and drugs to exact Huffman’s revenge against the victim.”
According to authorities, Huffman gave the teenager $5,000 in cash and three large bags of marijuana.
Court documents state a person came forward in March 2024 with digital evidence purportedly showing that Owens received payment in money and drugs to commit the murder.
Investigators then used further evidence, including other witness statements, cell phone data, and geolocation to link Huffman to Owens.
Investigators didn’t have to search long for Huffman, as he was locked up in the Bedford County Correctional Facility since April after he allegedly kidnapped a Good Samaritan who tried to help after Huffman crashed a vehicle.
According to authorities, Huffman was also convicted in a 2011 case for shooting a woman outside a bar.
For the April incident, court documents state Huffman got into the truck of a man who stopped to help him after a crash and forced him to drive around. Huffman reportedly assaulted the man and made comments about not wanting to go back to jail as the man drove around.
Once at Sheetz in Everett Borough, Huffman reportedly got out of the truck and the man drove off and called 911.
Huffman was arrested at the Sheetz store after he allegedly attacked several people. He faces several charges in that case, including robbery of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.
For the murder of Jones, Huffman was charged with solicitation to commit murder, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corruption of a minor, and hindering apprehension, police said.
Prosecutors said they filed the paperwork and will be seeking the death penalty against Huffman.