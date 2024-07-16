Man Accused of Paying Teen in Cash and Drugs for Revenge Killing of Rival May Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors

Owens was arrested five days later and charged as an adult with criminal homicide, officials said.

Now, prosecutors say that 38-year-old Calvin Jay Huffman hired Owens to kill Jones because of revenge and “an ongoing dispute between Huffman and Jones regarding a large amount of drugs."

At a press conference, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said: “We are alleging that at the time of Anthony Jones’ murder, Huffman was in a dispute with the victim over narcotics and paid Owens a significant amount of money and drugs to exact Huffman’s revenge against the victim.”