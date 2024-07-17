Your tip
TRUMP SEXISM ATTACK: Don’s Security Detail in Bigoted Trolls’ Line of Fire – Because It Included Women

trumps ecret service mega
Source: MEGA

Right wing commentators are attacking Donald Trump's female security agents for failing to protect the ex-president.

By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's security detail were the subject of sexist attacks from right wing commentators hours after they defended the ex-president from an assassination attempt.

On X, political pundit Matt Walsh posted a video of chaos unfolding on stage at the Trump rally and noted: "There should not be any women in the Secret Service. These are supposed to be the very best, and none of the very best at this job are women."

trump secret service x
Source: @mattwalshblog/x

Walsh shared a video criticizing the effort by Trump's female security agents.

Walsh is not the only right wing commentator to come forward and criticize the ex-president's female security detail in the wake of the shooting, which left one attendee dead.

X owner and tech mogul Elon Musk said the female secret service agents were too "small" to adequately protect the presumptive Republican nominee — and suggested the women were hired not based on merit but diversity reasons.

trump secret service matt x
Source: @mattwalshblog/x

The political commentator claimed women holding the job meant a 'more qualified male was passed over.'

Walsh additionally suggested the same in a follow-up post, saying: "If there’s a woman doing a job like this, it 100 percent means that a more qualified male was passed over."

The right wing commentator continued to stand firm in his misogynist beliefs when X users pushed back on his theory, pointing out that Trump's security detail included more men than women.

Donald Trump
trump secret service x
Source: @mattwalshblog/x

Tech mogul Elon Musk alleged women were too 'small' for the job.

One user replied to Walsh: "Literally every person who failed to protect him yesterday was a dude and you’re getting angry over a few women, one of whom shielded him with her own body as he was getting shot at by an assassin the grossly incompetent male sniper detail completely missed. Amazing."

Walsh fired back: "The director of the agency is a woman. The people on video looking frantic and clueless are women ... Also the woman 'shielding him with her body' is bending down and leaving his chest and head exposed."

trump ear
Source: MEGA

Trump was grazed by a bullet and one attendee was killed when a shooter open fired at a recent Pennsylvania rally.

During a Fox News interview, Florida Rep. Cory Mills insinuated that DEI was to blame for scrutiny regarding Trump's security detail.

"Look, I’m not sure about who the individuals are on the individual detail, Secret Service, but I can tell you under this Biden administration, the one thing I’ve seen is massive D.E.I. hires," Mills said. "And I can tell you when you primarily, when you primarily go after D-E-I, you end up with D-I-E."

