SPLIT WAR: Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Motion to Ban Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Credit Cards After She Allegedly Spent $96K
A Tennessee judge granted country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus’s emergency motion to freeze his estranged wife, Firerose, from using his credit cards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The court order, filed on July 10, prohibits Firerose from making any additional charges on Cyrus’ cards, citing no legitimate reason for her to have access to them, effective immediately.
Based on events from a hearing held on July 1, the order also mandates both parties to exchange financial statements by July 11 and engage in good faith mediation by August 31.
This decision comes after Cyrus, 62, sought a temporary restraining order to prevent Firerose, 37, from making unauthorized charges on his personal and business credit cards and accounts, alleging she had already spent $96,000 after he filed for divorce on May 23.
Firerose claimed there was no emergency and denied the allegations of unauthorized charges. She argued she should be able to maintain the status quo of the marriage until the divorce proceedings are finalized.
The couple, who filed for divorce after seven months of marriage, have been at odds, with accusations of abuse from both sides.
In filings, Firerose accused Cyrus of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, while the Small Town Road singer claimed he was subjected to similar treatment. Additionally, Cyrus accused Firerose of isolating him from his family, including restricting communication with one of his daughters.
Firerose countered her estranged husband’s claims by stating that Cyrus imposed strict rules and engaged in systematic isolation towards her.
“I didn’t have a car,” she told Page Six. “I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done.”
She said visits from family and friends were not allowed by Cyrus, who allegedly demanded she read any texts or emails she received aloud to him “for permission”. Firerose further alleged she “couldn’t find the courage to leave” in the face of the “systematic isolation”.
The divorce filing by Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct, which Firerose denied. The Achy Breaky Heart singer also sought an annulment on the grounds of fraud.
“Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus' business American Express Card, American Express was notified, and the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges,” the court documents read.
People in the country star's inner circle claimed the union wasn’t what he thought it was.
An insider told People: “He believes that she married for other reasons but love. He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money. He wants her out of his life.”