SPLIT WAR: Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Motion to Ban Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Credit Cards After She Allegedly Spent $96K

The court order, filed on July 10, prohibits Firerose from making any additional charges on Cyrus’ cards, citing no legitimate reason for her to have access to them, effective immediately.

Based on events from a hearing held on July 1, the order also mandates both parties to exchange financial statements by July 11 and engage in good faith mediation by August 31.

This decision comes after Cyrus, 62, sought a temporary restraining order to prevent Firerose, 37, from making unauthorized charges on his personal and business credit cards and accounts, alleging she had already spent $96,000 after he filed for divorce on May 23.